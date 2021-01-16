Wie Yorbeau Resources gestern mitteilte, haben die Aktionäre des in Quebec und im Süden Algeriens tätigen Edel- und Basismetallexplorers Cancor Mines dem geplanten Zusammenschluss mit einem Tochterunternehmen Yorbeaus im Rahmen einer Sonderversammlung zugestimmt. Wie im Februar angekündigt worden war, wurde für die Transaktion ein Tauschverhältnis [...]
Yorbeau Resources and Cancor Mines Inc. are pleased to announce that the business combination previously announced by press releases dated February 18, 2014 and May 27, 2014 has been completed effective May 28, 2014. The company resulting from the amalgamation is named Cancor Mines Inc. and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yorbeau. On behalf of the [...]
Yorbeau Resources is pleased to announce that at their special meeting held today, the shareholders of Cancor Mines have approved the proposed amalgamation of Cancor and 8860840 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yorbeau, which was previously announced on February 18, 2014. The Amalgamation will be completed by the issuance of a certificate [...]
Yorbeau Resources and Cancor Mines are pleased to announce that they have signed a binding merger agreement. Yorbeau and Cancor have agreed to proceed with a business combination by way of a triangular amalgamation pursuant to the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act. The amalgamation will effectively combine the assets of both [...]
Cancor Mines and its subsidiaries present an update on gold exploration activities in Algeria. Due to the current exceptional circumstances in the Sahel, and especially in northern Mali, Cancor Mines Inc. has been forced to temporarily suspend work on all projects related to its licences in the Hoggar region of Algeria. As these circumstances are [...]
Cancor Mines is pleased to present an update on its gold exploration activities in Algeria. At the present time Cancor has completed all the preparations required for carrying out its exploration program in Algeria and is waiting only for authorization from local authorities to set up its campsites and begin operations. As a result of the situation [...]