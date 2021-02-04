Menü
PC Gold Inc.

PC Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
November 2015
Übernahme
First Mining Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit November 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von PC Gold Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch First Mining Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu PC Gold Inc.

  • First Mining will Gold Canyon Resources und PC Gold kaufen!
    Die Aktionäre von Gold Canyon erhalten pro Gold-Canyon-Aktie eine Stammaktie von First Mining sowie Anteile an einem neu entstehenden ausgegliederten Unternehmen (New Gold Canyon), welches bestimmt Explorationsassets von Gold Canyon besitzen wird. Die PC-Gold-Aktionäre erhalten pro Aktie von PC Gold 0,2571 Stammaktien von First Mining.
    weiterlesen
    02.09.2015
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu PC Gold Inc.


