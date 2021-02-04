Die Aktionäre von Gold Canyon erhalten pro Gold-Canyon-Aktie eine Stammaktie von First Mining sowie Anteile an einem neu entstehenden ausgegliederten Unternehmen (New Gold Canyon), welches bestimmt Explorationsassets von Gold Canyon besitzen wird. Die PC-Gold-Aktionäre erhalten pro Aktie von PC Gold 0,2571 Stammaktien von First Mining.
First Mining Finance, Gold Canyon Resources and PC Gold are pleased to announce the successful completion of their previously announced business combinations, pursuant to which First Mining has acquired all of the common shares of each of Gold Canyon and PC Gold by way of separate court approved plans of arrangement. Keith Neumeyer, Chairman of [...]
First Mining Finance, Gold Canyon Resources and PC Gold are pleased to announce that both Gold Canyon and PC Gold received the overwhelming approval of their shareholders at their respective special meetings held on November 6, 2015 to consider the acquisition of each of Gold Canyon and PC Gold by First Mining by way of plans of arrange...
First Mining Finance, Gold Canyon and PC Gold are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into definitive agreements pursuant to which First Mining has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of both Gold Canyon and PC Gold. Under the Agreements, shareholders of Gold Canyon will receive one common share of [...]
PC Gold is pleased to announce that it has negotiated the extension of the maturity date for its $600,000 principal amount of senior secured debentures due to mature on July 8, 2015. The holders of the debentures have agreed to extend the maturity date of the debentures on a month to month basis. About PC Gold PC Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold [...]
PC Gold announces that it has granted a total of 2,925,000 stock options under its stock option plan to certain directors, officers and consultants effective April 10, 2015. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and expire on April 10, 2020. PC Gold is a Canadian gold exploration [...]