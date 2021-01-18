Caracal Energy Inc.

Caracal Energy announced today that Glencore has received Investment Canada Act approval in connection with the plan of arrangement to effect the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Caracal by a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore. Investment Canada Act approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval with respect [...]
Caracal Energy announced today the results of its special meeting of holders of common shares held today to consider and to vote on a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which 8682321 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Glencore, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Caracal for £5.50 per [...]
Caracal Energy announces that Glencore International a subsidiary of Glencore Xstrata plc has disclosed that it has today acquired, through a subsidiary 8682321 Canada Inc., 2,246,494 common shares of Caracal, representing 1.53% of Caracal's outstanding common shares. The acquisition brings Glencore's total beneficial ownership, directly or [...]
Caracal Energy announces that Glencore International AG a subsidiary of Glencore Xstrata has disclosed that on April 28, 2014 it acquired, through a subsidiary 8682321 Canada Inc., 4,153,506 common shares of Caracal Energy, representing 2.83% of Caracal's outstanding common shares. The acquisition brings Glencore's total beneficial ownership [...]
Glencore Xstrata and Caracal Energy, announced today that they have reached a definitive agreement for a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore to acquire Caracal for an all cash consideration of £5.50 per common share by way of Plan of Arrangement. As a result of the Arrangement, Caracal is also announcing that it has terminated a prior agreement [...]