Cadillac Mining Corp.

Wie Cadillac Mining kürzlich bekannt gab, hat das Unternehmen im Rahmen der Sonderversammlung am vergangenen Freitag die mehrheitliche Zustimmung seiner Aktionäre bezüglich der geplanten Transaktion mit Pilot Gold Inc. eingeholt. 99,99% der Aktionäre des Unternehmens hätten demnach die Übernahme bewilligt, die den Erwerb sämtlicher ausgegebener und [...]
Der kanadische Goldexplorer Pilot Gold teilte soeben mit, dass das Unternehmen eine vertragliche Vereinbarung mit dem in Vancouver ansässigen Goldexplorer Cadillac Mining eingegangen ist, der zufolge Pilot Gold sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Cadillac erwerben wird. Damit erwirbt Pilot Gold zugleich Cadillacs Goldstrike-Projekt [...]
Cadillac Mining announces the completion of the previously announced transaction that will see all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cadillac being acquired by Pilot Gold by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. Under the Arrangement, shareholders of Cadillac received (i) 0.12195 of a Pilot Gold share, and (ii) 0.12195 of a Pilot Gold [...]
Cadillac Mining announces that it has received shareholder approval for a transaction that will see all of the issued and outstanding shares of Cadillac being acquired by Pilot Gold by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement At a special shareholder meeting held today, the Transaction was approved by 99.99% of the votes cast by shareholders of [...]
Cadillac Mining announces that it has entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Pilot Gold has agreed to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Cadillac by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Cadillac shareholders will receive 0.12195 of a Pilot Gold share and 0.12195 of a [...]
Cadillac Mining announces that it wishes to clarify stock option information that was disclosed in its news release of March 25, 2014. The Company has granted an aggregate of 2,650,000 stock options to certain of its directors, officers, key employees and consultants, and re-priced 300,000 existing stock options, all at an exercise price of $0.05 [...]
Cadillac Mining announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,450,000 stock options to certain of its directors, officers, key employees and consultants, and re-priced 500,000 existing stock options, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, which plan was approved at its Annual General Meeting held on February 24 [...]