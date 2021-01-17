Menü
Bergbau
Kanada
Mai 2014
Übernahme


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Canada Fluorspar Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Canada Fluorspar Inc.

  • Canada Fluorspar Inc.: Übernahme durch CF Acquisition Inc.
    Canada Fluorspar teilte heute mit, dass der oberste Gerichtshof von Ontario die geplante Transaktion bewilligt hat, die die Übernahme des in Neufundland tätigen Mineralunternehmens durch CF Acquisition Inc. vorsieht. Hierbei handelt es sich um ein Tochterunternehmen der von der in San Francisco ansässigen Investmentgesellschaft Golden Gate Capital [...]
    27.05.2014
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Canada Fluorspar Inc.


