Canada Fluorspar teilte heute mit, dass der oberste Gerichtshof von Ontario die geplante Transaktion bewilligt hat, die die Übernahme des in Neufundland tätigen Mineralunternehmens durch CF Acquisition Inc. vorsieht. Hierbei handelt es sich um ein Tochterunternehmen der von der in San Francisco ansässigen Investmentgesellschaft Golden Gate Capital [...]
Canada Fluorspar and Golden Gate Capital announced today that Golden Gate Capital has successfully completed the acquisition of Canada Fluorspar Inc., a specialty mineral resource company based in St. Johns, Newfoundland. Canada Fluorspar will remain headquartered in St. Johns and led by the current management team. Canada Fluorspar represents a [...]
Canada Fluorspar is pleased to announce that that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued a Final Order approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) under which CF Acquisition Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of investment funds managed by Golden Gate Capital will acquire, by way of [...]
Canada Fluorspar, is pleased to announce that, at the Company's meeting of shareholders held earlier today, shareholders of the Company have approved a statutory plan of arrangement with CF Acquisition Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of investment funds managed by Golden Gate Capital ("Acquirer"). The arrangement was approved by the affirmative [...]
Canada Fluorspar, is pleased to announce that the Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of investment funds managed by Golden Gate Capital have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Acquirer will acquire, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement in accordance with the Business Corporations Act, all of the issued and [...]
Canada Fluorspar, is pleased to announce new mineral resources of the Director Vein and AGS Vein deposits at its 100% owned St. Lawrence property in St. Lawrence, NL, including 2.1 million tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources at an average grade of 51.0% CaF and 8.5 million tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources at an average grade of 42.2% CaF, as [...]