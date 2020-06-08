CobalTech Mining Inc.

First Cobalt gibt bekannt, dass es eine nicht bindende Absichtserklärung über den Erwerb aller ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von CobalTech Mining unterzeichnet hat. CobalTech hat ein starkes Portfolio an aussichtsreichen Kobalt-Konzessionsgebieten zusammengestellt. Darunter 11 ehemals produzierende Minen in der Stadt Cobalt, Ontario, das [...]
Flinders Resources und Big North Graphite gaben gestern in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung bekannt, dass die beiden Unternehmen eine bindende Vertragsvereinbarung eingegangen sind, der zufolge Flinders sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Big North erwerben soll, das infolge der Transaktion zu einem 100%-Tochterunternehmen von [...]
Big North gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen einen Bericht, der von Tetra Tech WEI Inc. vorbereitet wurde und auf den 13. August 2014 datiert ist, mit dem Titel Grafito De Mexico Property Plant Assessment Report herausgegeben hat, welcher das kürzlich erworbene El-Tejon-Projekt in Oaxaca/Mexiko betrifft. Big North gab den Bericht als Teil seiner [...]
First Cobalt is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced merger with CobalTech Miningby way of plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the arrangement, CobalTech shareholders will receive 0.2632 of a common share of First Cobalt for each CobalTech share held and CobalTech will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Cobalt. All [...]
First Cobalt is pleased to announce shareholders of CobalTech Mining have approved the merger with First Cobalt, with 95% of votes cast in favour. Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We now have approval from CobalTech and Cobalt One shareholders to finalize the three-way merger and we look forward to closing both [...]
First Cobalt is pleased to report high grade cobalt from muckpile sampling at the historic Silver Banner mine at the northern part of the Cobalt Camp in Ontario. These results make Silver Banner an attractive drilling target for 2018 as it confirms the presence of a productive vein system in the underexplored mafic volcanic rocks, similar to that [...]
First Cobalt is pleased to report high grade cobalt and copper assays in sulphide-style mineralization at the past producing Drummond mine near Cobalt, Ontario. These results have enhanced the prospectivity of this area for further exploration and drilling following the completion of the mergers with CobalTech Mining and Cobalt One. Highlights Grab [...]
First Cobalt announces the commencement of prospecting and structural mapping on properties owned by Cobalt One and CobalTech Mining, the results of which will be used to plan a winter drill program for the consolidated land package in Ontario. Highlights Cobalt One and CobalTech have provided property access to First Cobalt's exploration team in [...]