CobalTech Mining Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2017
Fusion
First Cobalt Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von CobalTech Mining Inc. fand aufgrund einer Fusion statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu CobalTech Mining Inc.


Nachrichten, englisch zu CobalTech Mining Inc.

  • First Cobalt Corp. Completes Merger with CobalTech Mining Inc
    First Cobalt is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced merger with CobalTech Miningby way of plan of arrangement. Pursuant to the arrangement, CobalTech shareholders will receive 0.2632 of a common share of First Cobalt for each CobalTech share held and CobalTech will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Cobalt. All [...]
    02.12.2017
    von GlobeNewswire
  • CobalTech Shareholders Approve Merger with First Cobalt
    First Cobalt is pleased to announce shareholders of CobalTech Mining have approved the merger with First Cobalt, with 95% of votes cast in favour. Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We now have approval from CobalTech and Cobalt One shareholders to finalize the three-way merger and we look forward to closing both [...]
    22.11.2017
    von GlobeNewswire
  • First Cobalt Reports High Grade Cobalt from Silver Banner Mine Sampling
    First Cobalt is pleased to report high grade cobalt from muckpile sampling at the historic Silver Banner mine at the northern part of the Cobalt Camp in Ontario. These results make Silver Banner an attractive drilling target for 2018 as it confirms the presence of a productive vein system in the underexplored mafic volcanic rocks, similar to that [...]
    08.11.2017
    von Marketwired
  • First Cobalt Reports Positive Sampling Results at Drummond
    First Cobalt is pleased to report high grade cobalt and copper assays in sulphide-style mineralization at the past producing Drummond mine near Cobalt, Ontario. These results have enhanced the prospectivity of this area for further exploration and drilling following the completion of the mergers with CobalTech Mining and Cobalt One. Highlights Grab [...]
    26.10.2017
    von Marketwired
  • First Cobalt Commences Exploration on Cobalt One and CobalTech Properties
    First Cobalt announces the commencement of prospecting and structural mapping on properties owned by Cobalt One and CobalTech Mining, the results of which will be used to plan a winter drill program for the consolidated land package in Ontario. Highlights Cobalt One and CobalTech have provided property access to First Cobalt's exploration team in [...]
    24.10.2017
    von Marketwired

