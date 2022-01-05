Azarga Resources Ltd.

Wie Powertech Uranium und Azarga Resources gestern meldeten, sind die beiden Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung eingegangen, der zufolge Powertech in Form eines Aktientausches sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien Azargas erwerben wird. Damit würde Azarga zu einem 100%-Tochterunternehmen von Powertech. Für jede gehaltene Aktie sollen die [...]
Powertech Uranium has completed the merger with Azarga Resources in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement dated 25 February 2014, as amended, between the Company and Azarga Resources and the private placement financing for gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million. In connection with the closing of the [...]
Powertech Uranium has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to complete the merger with Azarga Resources and also for the previously announced $5.0 million private placement. The TSX has notified the Company of its conditional approval for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga Resources [...]
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2014) - Powertech Uranium Corp. (TSX: PWE) (FRANKFURT: PSA), pending a name change to Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Powertech" or the "Company"), has released an updated investor presentation on its website, available at the following address. The updated presentation provides investors with information on [...]
Azarga Resources reports that it has entered into a convertible loan facility agreement with an aggregate principal amount of US$650,000 with Powertech Uranium whereby, on conversion ("Conversion") of the principal amount, after taking into account a maximum conversion premium of up to 130%, Azarga has the right to acquire an aggregate of [...]
Powertech Uranium announces that Powertech's shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed business combination between Powertech and Azarga Resources, pursuant to which Powertech will acquire Azarga Resources. The combined company will be renamed Azarga Uranium. Shareholders also voted to reconstitute the Company's board of directors, adding [...]