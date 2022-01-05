Menü
Azarga Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Hongkong
Oktober 2014
Übernahme
Azarga Uranium Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2014 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Azarga Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Azarga Uranium Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Azarga Resources Ltd.

  • Powertech Uranium Corp. und Azarga Uranium Ltd. planen Fusion
    Wie Powertech Uranium und Azarga Resources gestern meldeten, sind die beiden Unternehmen eine Vereinbarung eingegangen, der zufolge Powertech in Form eines Aktientausches sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien Azargas erwerben wird. Damit würde Azarga zu einem 100%-Tochterunternehmen von Powertech. Für jede gehaltene Aktie sollen die [...]
    27.02.2014
    von Minenportal.de

