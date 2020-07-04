Menü
Murgor Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
März 2015
Übernahme
Alexandria Minerals Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Murgor Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Alexandria Minerals Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Murgor Resources Inc.

  • Alexandria Minerals Corp. erwirbt Murgor Resources Inc.
    André C. Tessier, President und Chief Executive Officer von Murgor, sagte: Wir sind der Ansicht, dass das um Alexandria erweiterte Gold- Kupferexplorations- und -Erschließungsunternehmen größere Marktpräsenz und -durchdringung haben wird, sodass es ihr ermöglichen wird, die Erschließung seiner hochwertigen Projekte mit größerer Sicherheit zu [...]
    weiterlesen
    24.12.2014
    von IRW-Press

Nachrichten, englisch zu Murgor Resources Inc.


