Murgor Resources Inc.

Alexandria Minerals and Murgor Resources are pleased to announce today the completion of Murgor's previously-announced arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement was approved on February 24, 2015 by holders of Murgor common shares and Murgor stock options. The Superior Court of Québec granted its final order approving the Arrangement on February 25, 2015. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Alexandria acquired all of the Murgor Shares not already owned by it in exchange for 0.5 of a common share of Alexandria per Murgor common share (the "Share ... [...]