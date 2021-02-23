Till Capital Limited teilte gestern mit, dass im Zuge des Erwerbs aller ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Americas Bullion Royalty Corporation diese mit Börsenschluss am 23. April 2014 nicht länger an der Toronto Stock Exchange gehandelt wurden und die Aktien von Till Capital Limited nun an der TSX Venture Exchange gelistet sind. Gemäß [...]
Till Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce that IG Copper LLC advises that a definitive Share Purchase Agreement has been executed to sell the Malmyzh copper-gold porphyry project to a wholly owned subsidiary of Russian Copper Company , a privately held, leading copper producer in the Russian Federation. The Malmyzh exploration and mining licenses [...]
Till Capital Ltd. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the voluntary delisting of Till’s restricted voting shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market and the subsequent voluntary deregistration of Till’s restricted voting shares with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those actions will result in Till’s [...]
Till Capital Ltd., announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid . Under the new NCIB, Till Capital intends to bid for up to 246,240 common shares, representing 10% of the 2,462,425 shares forming Till's public float. As at March 31, 2018, there were 3,290,884 shares [...]
Till Capital Ltd. is pleased to report that one of its privately-held portfolio companies, IG Copper LLC, has commenced its winter drill campaign at the Malmyzh copper-gold porphyry project. Till is also pleased to report that IGC has retained Scotiabank Europe plc, the U.K. subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia, to assist with IGC's strategic [...]
Till Capital Ltd. announces that Mr. Roger Loeb has resigned as a Director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Loeb for his service as a Director and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. Reported by: John T. Rickard Director and Chief Executive Officer 635-5415. Till Capital Ltd. is a Bermuda-domiciled company with two wholly-owned [...]