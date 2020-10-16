Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. is pleased to announce the effectiveness of the Company's Amended and Restated Plan of Compromise and Arrangement dated July 16, 2019, which, as previously announced, was sanctioned by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on July 16, 2019 in the Company's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Upon [...]
Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Q2 2019 Highlights Financial Q2 2019 and YTD 2019 revenue, net of royalties, increased 12% to $60.8 million and 30% to $114.3 million, respectively, primarily due to higher crude oil benchmark pricing, partially offset by [...]
Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. is pleased to announce the approval of the Company's Plan of Compromise and Arrangement, as amended and restated in accordance with its terms, by the required majorities of affected creditors and the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in the Company's proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act . As [...]
Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. announces its financial and operating results for the quarter-ended March 31, 2019. Q1 2019 Highlights Financial Q1 2019 revenue, net of royalties, increased to $53.6 million, primarily due to higher crude oil benchmark pricing, partially offset by lower sales volumes In Q1 2019, the Company recorded additional income and [...]
Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd. announced today that its plan of compromise and arrangement dated May 6, 2019 has been accepted for filing by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta in connection with the Company's restructuring proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. In connection with the filing of the Plan, the Court has granted: an [...]