Dev Shetty, Gründer und CEO von Fura, kommentiert: "Nach der Genehmigung der Umweltgenehmigung und der Verlängerung des Bergbautitels um 30 Jahre haben wir bereits mit dem Bau des großen Untertagebergwerks begonnen. Wir glauben, dass Fura bis 2023 der größte Lieferant von kolumbianischen Rohsmaragden weltweit sein wird und damit eine konstante [...]
Fura Gems Inc. meldete am Freitag eine Vereinbarung, wonach der Hauptaktionär des Unternehmens, Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE, sämtliche ausstehende Stammaktien, die er noch nicht besitzt, erwerben wird. Der Preis pro Fura-Stammaktie wird mit 0,15 CAD angegeben. Aktuell besitzt der Hauptanteilseigner circa 51,5% des ausgegebenen und ausstehenden [...]
Fura Gems hat die erste Tranche einer bereits im Vorfeld angekündigten Privatplatzierung von Stammaktien ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen und daraus einen Bruttoerlös in Höhe von 26.688.602 kanadischen Dollar generiert. Nähere Informationen zu dieser Platzierung können Sie in den Pressemeldungen von Fura datiert mit 15.5.2019, 27.6.2019 und [...]
Fura Gems Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es die erste Tranche seiner Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wurden 106.754.408 Stammaktien zu einem Preis von 0,25 CAD je Aktie für einen Bruttoerlöß von 26.688.602 CAD ausgegeben. Diese Aktien wurden zu einem Aufpreis von 47% zum Schlusspreis an der TSX Venture Exchange am 9. Oktober 2019 [...]
Fura Gems entdeckt einen außergewöhnlichen 25,97-karätigen kolumbianischen Smaragd 8. Mai 2018 TORONTO, ONTARIO - Fura Gems Inc. berichtet heute die Entdeckung eines seltenen und außergewöhnlichen 25,97-karätigen Smaragds in ihrer kolumbianischen Smaragdmine Coscuez in Boyaca, Kolumbien. Dieser kolumbianische Smaragd ist nach Ansicht des [...]
Fura Gems is pleased to announce its second rough Colombian emerald auction, to be held 3-10 April 2022 in Sharjah. FURA to present never-seen-before, rare selection of untreated natural emeralds of intense colour and immaculate clarity. To view the Multimedia News Release. Key Highlights: Over 210,000 carats of rough emeralds across a range of [...]
Announces launch of FURA Marketing Council FURA Gems today announced the launch of the FURA Marketing Council, a groundbreaking effort to increase the size of the gemstone market. FURA Gems announce launch of FURA Marketing Council, a groundbreaking effort to increase size of the gemstone market. The FMC connects the precious colored gemstone [...]
Fura Gems Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced amalgamation with 2771063 Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE. The Amalgamation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Company’s annual and special meeting of Shareholders held on October 6, 2020. The [...]
Fura Gems Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced going private transaction. The parties are working diligently to complete the remaining legal formalities in relation to the Transaction, which is now expected to close on or about October 28, 2020, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions. The Transaction [...]
Fura Gems is pleased to announce it has arranged for additional bridge financing in the amount of US$2,500,000. The Bridge Loan will be available for draw down by Fura pursuant to a demand promissory note issued to Fura’s majority shareholder, Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE. The Bridge Loan will bear interest at a rate of ten percent per annum [...]