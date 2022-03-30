Menü
Fura Gems Inc.

Fura Gems Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Oktober 2020
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Fura Gems Inc. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Fura Gems Inc.

  • Fura Gems versteigert atemberaubende natürliche Smaragde
    Dev Shetty, Gründer und CEO von Fura, kommentiert: "Nach der Genehmigung der Umweltgenehmigung und der Verlängerung des Bergbautitels um 30 Jahre haben wir bereits mit dem Bau des großen Untertagebergwerks begonnen. Wir glauben, dass Fura bis 2023 der größte Lieferant von kolumbianischen Rohsmaragden weltweit sein wird und damit eine konstante [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.03.2022
    von PR Newswire
  • Fura Gems wird von Hauptaktionär übernommen; Going Private
    Fura Gems Inc. meldete am Freitag eine Vereinbarung, wonach der Hauptaktionär des Unternehmens, Lord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE, sämtliche ausstehende Stammaktien, die er noch nicht besitzt, erwerben wird. Der Preis pro Fura-Stammaktie wird mit 0,15 CAD angegeben. Aktuell besitzt der Hauptanteilseigner circa 51,5% des ausgegebenen und ausstehenden [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.08.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Fura Gems Inc. schließt erste Tranche seiner Privatplatzierung ab
    Fura Gems hat die erste Tranche einer bereits im Vorfeld angekündigten Privatplatzierung von Stammaktien ohne Brokerbeteiligung abgeschlossen und daraus einen Bruttoerlös in Höhe von 26.688.602 kanadischen Dollar generiert. Nähere Informationen zu dieser Platzierung können Sie in den Pressemeldungen von Fura datiert mit 15.5.2019, 27.6.2019 und [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.10.2019
    von IRW-Press
  • Fura Gems beendet erste Tranche von Privatplatzierung
    Fura Gems Inc. gab heute bekannt, dass es die erste Tranche seiner Privatplatzierung abgeschlossen hat. In deren Rahmen wurden 106.754.408 Stammaktien zu einem Preis von 0,25 CAD je Aktie für einen Bruttoerlöß von 26.688.602 CAD ausgegeben. Diese Aktien wurden zu einem Aufpreis von 47% zum Schlusspreis an der TSX Venture Exchange am 9. Oktober 2019 [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.10.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Fura Gems entdeckt einen außergewöhnlichen 25,97-karätigen kolumbianischen Smaragd
    Fura Gems entdeckt einen außergewöhnlichen 25,97-karätigen kolumbianischen Smaragd 8. Mai 2018 TORONTO, ONTARIO - Fura Gems Inc. berichtet heute die Entdeckung eines seltenen und außergewöhnlichen 25,97-karätigen Smaragds in ihrer kolumbianischen Smaragdmine Coscuez in Boyaca, Kolumbien. Dieser kolumbianische Smaragd ist nach Ansicht des [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.05.2018
    von DGAP

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu Fura Gems Inc.


weitere engl. Meldungen


