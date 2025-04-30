Menü
Montan Capital Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
März 2015
Fusion
Strait Minerals Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Montan Capital Corp. fand aufgrund einer Fusion mit Strait Minerals Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

