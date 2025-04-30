Strait Minerals is pleased to announce the amalgamation of Montan Capital Corp. and 1023174 B.C. Ltd., a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Montan Mining, pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement dated January 6, 2015 to create a new Peru-focused mine development company. In connection with the amalgamation, Strait Minerals Inc. changed [...]
Montan Capital and Strait Minerals are pleased to announce that at each of their respective meetings of shareholders held on February 24, 2015, the shareholders of Montan and the shareholders of Strait gave the requisite approvals for the Amalgamation Resolution, thereby approving the transactions set out in the Amalgamation Agreement dated January [...]
Montan Capital and Strait Minerals are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news releases dated December 3, 2014 and January 6, 2014, Montan and Strait have received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the proposed qualifying transaction of Montan, whereby Montan will amalgamate with 1023174 B.C. LTD., a newly [...]
Montan Capital and Strait Minerals are pleased to announce that further to the joint news release of December 3, 2014, Montan, Strait, and 1023174 B.C. LTD., a newly incorporated subsidiary of Strait, have entered into an amalgamation agreement dated January 6, 2015, in respect of the proposed qualifying transaction for Montan and reverse take-over [...]
Montan and Strait are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding letter agreement dated effective December 2, 2014 to merge the two companies and form a strong Peru-focused mine development company. The resulting company will combine Montan's technical team, with a track record of successful project and mine development in Peru and [...]