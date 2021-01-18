Cannon Point Resources Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals and Cannon Point Resources are pleased to announce that today Northern Dynasty completed the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Northern Dynasty has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Cannon Point. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Northern Dynasty issued an aggregate of [...]
Northern Dynasty Minerals announces, further to its press release of August 10, 2015, that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Cannon Point Resources with respect to the acquisition of 100% of the outstanding securities of Cannon Point. The transaction will be implemented by way of a statutory plan of arrangement and is [...]
Cannon Point Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. pursuant to which Northern Dynasty has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of Cannon Point in consideration for the issuance of approximately 12.9 million Northern Dynasty common shares. The Acquisition is expected [...]
Cannon Point Resources Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers & consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.
Cannon Point Resources Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 100,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.