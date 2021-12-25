Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp.

Cardiff ist erfreut, die Akquisition von weiteren Mineral-Claims zur Expansion seines Eastmain River Lithiumprojekts bekannt zu geben. Die zusätzlichen 21 Mineral-Claims bedecken zwei Blöcke mit einer Fläche von ca. 1.109 ha in Quebec, Kanada. Der Ausbiss im östlichen Claim-Block befindet sich ca. 7 km östlich von der James Bay Lagerstätte, von der [...]
Cardiff ist erfreut, die Akquisition vom Eastman River Lithiumprojekt von Zimtu Capital Corp. bekannt zu geben. Das Eastman River Lithiumprojekt besteht aus 22 Mineralclaims, die ca. 2860 Acres an Fläche in Quebec, Kanada, bedecken. Das Eastmain River Gebiet besteht aus einer 4 km Zone aus irrgegulär sich kreuzenden Dikes aus Spodumenpegmatiten [...]
V: CHTA), announces that the Company will issue up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 in a non-brokered private placement. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional common [...]
Cardiff Energy is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% mineral interest in a gold project in Mali. The Company will also issue up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 in a non-brokered private placement. Mali Gold Project The Company has signed a definitive agreement with a private vendor [...]
Cardiff Energy is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt of $80,000 owed to Gunpowder Capital Corp. About the Company Cardiff is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CRS. For additional details please visit Cardiff's website [...]
Cardiff Energy announces that it has cancelled a total of 314,285 post consolidation, that were granted under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain officers and directors of the Corporation. The cancelled options were originally granted on September 28, 2015 with an exercise price of $0.145 per common share and on November 20, 2015 with an [...]
Cardiff Energy wishes to announce that they have reached an agreement with arm's-length creditors to settle outstanding indebtedness of $130,000.00 through the issuance of 1,625,000 common shares at an effective price of $0.08 per share. Completion of the debt settlement remains subject to the approval of the exchange. All securities issued in [...]