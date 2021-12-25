Menü
Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp.

Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2021
Konkurs


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp. fand aufgrund eines Konkurses statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp.

  • Cardiff Energy Corp. akquiriert weitere Mineral-Claims
    Cardiff ist erfreut, die Akquisition von weiteren Mineral-Claims zur Expansion seines Eastmain River Lithiumprojekts bekannt zu geben. Die zusätzlichen 21 Mineral-Claims bedecken zwei Blöcke mit einer Fläche von ca. 1.109 ha in Quebec, Kanada. Der Ausbiss im östlichen Claim-Block befindet sich ca. 7 km östlich von der James Bay Lagerstätte, von der [...]
    weiterlesen
    11.07.2016
    von DGAP
  • Cardiff Energy Corp. akquiriert das Eastmain River Lithiumprojekt
    Cardiff ist erfreut, die Akquisition vom Eastman River Lithiumprojekt von Zimtu Capital Corp. bekannt zu geben. Das Eastman River Lithiumprojekt besteht aus 22 Mineralclaims, die ca. 2860 Acres an Fläche in Quebec, Kanada, bedecken. Das Eastmain River Gebiet besteht aus einer 4 km Zone aus irrgegulär sich kreuzenden Dikes aus Spodumenpegmatiten [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.06.2016
    von DGAP

Nachrichten, englisch zu Cheetah Canyon Resources Corp.


