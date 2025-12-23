Millstream Mines Ltd.

Millstream Mines is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Gingerich, P. Geo., to its Board of Directors. John C. Gingerich, P. Geo. is a professional geoscientist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. A recognized leader within the mining community, John has served on a number of industry and government boards and [...]
Millstream Mines reports that at the request of IIROC, the Company wishes to clarify certain disclosure in its Press Release dated July 4, 2017. In the Press Release, a valuation was attributed to the tailings based on Gross Metal content; this disclosure is prohibited under NI 43-101, 2.3, 1 (c). The valuation has been retracted and must not be [...]
Millstream Mines is pleased to announce that the company has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding with Klondike Bay Resources to form a relationship with the express purpose of extracting all contained metals of economic value from the Potter Mine Tailings. KBR will be responsible for all permitting and metal recovery costs applicable to the [...]
Millstream Mines confirms that, effective January 5, 2017, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. suspended trading in the Company's securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order issued for failure to maintain exchange requirements. This suspension of trading by the TSXV is a direct result of the Corporation's delayed filing of its Year End 2016 financial [...]
Millstream Mines is pleased to announce that it has executed a financial advisory agreement with Added Capital Inc. This business arrangement was created for the express purpose of maximizing the value of the Company or the value of the mining assets held within the Company. Added Capital Inc. is a financial advisory firm and merchant bank, with a [...]