Das Goldunternehmen Sandspring Resources Ltd. und das Explorationsunternehmen PNO Resources Ltd. gaben gestern die Unterzeichnung einer endgültigen Übernahmevereinbarung bekannt. Demnach wird PNO mit einem Tochterunternehmen von Sandspring fusionieren. Sandspring wird alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von PNO kaufen. Die Aktionäre [...]
Sandspring Resources announces that it has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 34,283,292 common shares of PNO Resources Ltd.. The Subject Shares were acquired by Sandspring pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation effected by way of a plan of arrangement in which the Company amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sandspring [...]
Sandspring Resources and PNO Resources are pleased to announce completion of the previously announced acquisition by Sandspring of PNO by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. Completion of the Acquisition has brought the capital required to advance Sandspring's Toroparu Gold Project in the near term, while also expanding the expertise of [...]
PNO Resources is pleased to announce that, further to the press releases dated July 6, 14 and 20, 2015, it has now closed the first tranche of the previously announced private placement financing (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $4,105,000. PNO issued an aggregate of of 20,525,000 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts [...]
Sandspring Resources and PNO Resources are pleased to announce that, further to the press release dated July 6, 2015, they have now entered into a definitive agreement providing for the acquisition by Sandspring of PNO by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. Sandspring is a Canadian junior mining company currently in advanced exploration [...]
Sandspring Resources and PNO Resources are pleased to announce that further to the news release dated July 6, 2015, the offering has now been increased by an additional 5,000,000 units at $0.20/unit for proceeds of $1,000,000. This brings the total gross proceeds to $4,500,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.