PNO Resources Ltd.

PNO Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
September 2015
Übernahme
Gold X Mining Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2015 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von PNO Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Gold X Mining Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu PNO Resources Ltd.

  • Sandspring: Übernahme von PNO Resources abgeschlossen
    Sandspring hat demnach wird alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von PNO erworben. Die Aktionäre erhielten eine konsolidierte Sandspring-Aktie für jede PNO-Aktie. Vor der Transaktion erfolgte eine Konsolidierung der Sandspring-Aktien auf der Basis von einer neuen Stammaktie für je drei alte Aktien. Die Aktien von PNO Resources wurden [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.09.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sandspring und PNO Resources unterzeichnen Übernahmevereinbarung
    Das Goldunternehmen Sandspring Resources Ltd. und das Explorationsunternehmen PNO Resources Ltd. gaben gestern die Unterzeichnung einer endgültigen Übernahmevereinbarung bekannt. Demnach wird PNO mit einem Tochterunternehmen von Sandspring fusionieren. Sandspring wird alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von PNO kaufen. Die Aktionäre [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.07.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Sandspring plant Übernahme von PNO Resources
    Sandspring Resources Limited und PNO Resources Limited gaben gestern eine Vereinbarung bekannt, wonach Sandspring PNO übernehmen wird. Demnach wird PNO mit einem Tochterunternehmen von Sandspring fusionieren. Alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von PNO werden im Rahmen des Deals durch Sandspring erworben. Dabei erhalten die Aktionäre 1 [...]
    weiterlesen
    07.07.2015
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu PNO Resources Ltd.

  • Sandspring Resources Ltd. Acquires Securities of PNO Resources Ltd.
    Sandspring Resources announces that it has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 34,283,292 common shares of PNO Resources Ltd.. The Subject Shares were acquired by Sandspring pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation effected by way of a plan of arrangement in which the Company amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sandspring [...]
    weiterlesen
    15.09.2015
    von CNW
  • Sandspring and PNO Announce Closing of Business Combination
    Sandspring Resources and PNO Resources are pleased to announce completion of the previously announced acquisition by Sandspring of PNO by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. Completion of the Acquisition has brought the capital required to advance Sandspring's Toroparu Gold Project in the near term, while also expanding the expertise of [...]
    weiterlesen
    14.09.2015
    von CNW
  • PNO Resources Closes First Tranche of Subscription Receipt Offering for $4,105,000
    PNO Resources is pleased to announce that, further to the press releases dated July 6, 14 and 20, 2015, it has now closed the first tranche of the previously announced private placement financing (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $4,105,000. PNO issued an aggregate of of 20,525,000 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.08.2015
    von CNW
  • Sandspring and PNO Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement
    Sandspring Resources and PNO Resources are pleased to announce that, further to the press release dated July 6, 2015, they have now entered into a definitive agreement providing for the acquisition by Sandspring of PNO by way of a court approved plan of arrangement. Sandspring is a Canadian junior mining company currently in advanced exploration [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.07.2015
    von CNW
  • PNO Resources Ltd. Increases Private Placement offering to total gross proceeds of $4,500,000
    Sandspring Resources and PNO Resources are pleased to announce that further to the news release dated July 6, 2015, the offering has now been increased by an additional 5,000,000 units at $0.20/unit for proceeds of $1,000,000. This brings the total gross proceeds to $4,500,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.
    weiterlesen
    14.07.2015
    von CNW

