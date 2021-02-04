Menü
TMAC Resources Inc.

TMAC Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Februar 2021
Übernahme
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von TMAC Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu TMAC Resources Inc.

  • TMAC Resources: Übernahme durch Agnico Eagle abgeschlossen
    TMAC Resources Inc. meldeten gestern den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Transaktion, im Rahmen welcher Agnico Eagle sämtliche ausstehenden Stammaktien von TMAC übernommen hat. Damit ist TMAC nun ein zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen von Agnico Eagle. Die Notierung der Aktien von TMAC wird entsprechend nach dem heutigen Handelsschluss an der Toronto [...]
    weiterlesen
    03.02.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • TMAC Resources Inc.: Übernahme durch Agnico Eagle!
    Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. und TMAC Resources Inc. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach Agnico Eagle alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von TMAC übernehmen wird. Pro TMAC-Aktie zahlt Agnico Eagle 2,20 CAD in bar. Dies stellt ein um 0,45 CAD je Aktie höheres Angebot dar als das Gebot von Shandong, welches Ende Dezember durch die kanadische Regierung [...]
    weiterlesen
    06.01.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • TMAC Resources: Operative Ergebnisse für Q4 2019
    TMAC Resources Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2019. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen insgesamt 24.650 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Zudem konnte man auch 24.650 Unzen Gold verkaufen. Somit fiel die Goldproduktion im vierten Quartal 2019 geringer aus als die 34.080 Unzen Gold, die man in Q4 [...]
    weiterlesen
    21.01.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • TMAC Resources meldet Produktion für Q2 2019
    TMAC Resources Inc. veröffentlichte kürzlich die Zahlen für das zweite Quartal 2019. Aus diesen Daten geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen in diesem Zeitraum insgesamt 38.520 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Des Weiteren verkaufte man in Q2 etwa 37.730 Unzen Gold. Am Tag förderte man durchschnittlich 1.160 Tonnen mit 11,4 g/t. Verarbeitet wurden am Tag [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.07.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • TMAC verkündet Rekordproduktion
    TMAC Resources Inc. gab gestern die operativen Ergebnisse für Q1 2019 bekannt. Aus diesen Daten geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen in diesem Zeitraum insgesamt 40.050 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Das ist fast doppelt so viel wie im Vorjahreszeitraum, als man 20.650 Unzen des Metalls produziert hatte. Insgesamt verkaufte man im ersten Quartal [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.04.2019
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu TMAC Resources Inc.


