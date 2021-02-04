TMAC Resources Inc. meldeten gestern den erfolgreichen Abschluss der Transaktion, im Rahmen welcher Agnico Eagle sämtliche ausstehenden Stammaktien von TMAC übernommen hat. Damit ist TMAC nun ein zu 100% eigenes Tochterunternehmen von Agnico Eagle. Die Notierung der Aktien von TMAC wird entsprechend nach dem heutigen Handelsschluss an der Toronto [...]
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. und TMAC Resources Inc. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach Agnico Eagle alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von TMAC übernehmen wird. Pro TMAC-Aktie zahlt Agnico Eagle 2,20 CAD in bar. Dies stellt ein um 0,45 CAD je Aktie höheres Angebot dar als das Gebot von Shandong, welches Ende Dezember durch die kanadische Regierung [...]
TMAC Resources Inc. veröffentlichte gestern die operativen Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2019. Aus diesen geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen insgesamt 24.650 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Zudem konnte man auch 24.650 Unzen Gold verkaufen. Somit fiel die Goldproduktion im vierten Quartal 2019 geringer aus als die 34.080 Unzen Gold, die man in Q4 [...]
TMAC Resources Inc. veröffentlichte kürzlich die Zahlen für das zweite Quartal 2019. Aus diesen Daten geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen in diesem Zeitraum insgesamt 38.520 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Des Weiteren verkaufte man in Q2 etwa 37.730 Unzen Gold. Am Tag förderte man durchschnittlich 1.160 Tonnen mit 11,4 g/t. Verarbeitet wurden am Tag [...]
TMAC Resources Inc. gab gestern die operativen Ergebnisse für Q1 2019 bekannt. Aus diesen Daten geht hervor, dass das Unternehmen in diesem Zeitraum insgesamt 40.050 Unzen Gold produzieren konnte. Das ist fast doppelt so viel wie im Vorjahreszeitraum, als man 20.650 Unzen des Metalls produziert hatte. Insgesamt verkaufte man im ersten Quartal [...]
TMAC Resources Inc. is pleased to announce today that it has concluded the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. TMAC is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle. As a result of the Transaction, the Common Shares are [...]
TMAC Resources announces that it has received an amended final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the acquisition of TMAC by Agnico Eagle Mines as the substituted purchaser under the previously approved plan of arrangement. As previously announced, the Transaction provides for the acquisition by Agnico Eagle of all the [...]
TMAC Resources Inc. is pleased to update the market on its transaction with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and provide notice to its shareholders of the hearing scheduled to consider the Agnico Final Order. As announced on January 5, 2021, TMAC and Agnico Eagle agreed that Agnico Eagle will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TMAC [...]
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and TMAC Resources Inc. announced today that they have entered into agreements pursuant to which Agnico Eagle has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of TMAC at a price of C$2.20 per share in cash, which represents an increase of C$0.45 per share as compared to the offer price of C$1.75 offered by Shandong [...]
TMAC Resources Inc. has been informed that the Governor in Council has issued an order under the Investment Canada Act directing Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. and its affiliate not to implement the plan of arrangement. As a result, the Transaction between TMAC and Shandong will not proceed. TMAC and Shandong are in discussions regarding [...]