AIM Exploration Inc.

Please be advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Aim Exploration and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger” issued March 15, 2018 over GlobeNewswire....
Aim Exploration US Highland Inc. announces that the health-conscious, restaurant company TRU-Food Provision Co., Raised $32 Million from Fortune 500 company Kroger. The Kroger Co. headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is one of the world's largest food retailers, with fiscal 2016 sales of $115.3 billion. About US Highland, Inc. US Highland, Inc. is a [...]
We are advised by AIM Exploration that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "AIM Exploration Cancels Reverse Split and Initiates Cryptocurrency Coal Coin Project" issued February 22nd, 2018, over GlobeNewswire....
AIM Exploration announces today that it has began phase 1 to research and develop cryptocurrency coal coin. Company cancels reverse split to increase shareholders value and to gain confidence of its shareholders. As stated on our previous press release AIM Exploration has large deposits of approximately 104,000,000 metric tonnes of anthracite coal [...]
AIM Exploration, an SEC reporting public company listed as OTC PINK: AEXE, informs of a correction from yesterday's release that the price range of anthracite is $100 to $400, not $100 to $4000. Additionally the Company expands its business plan on research and development of a Cryptocurrency coin to be backed by the value of its coal reserves. The [...]