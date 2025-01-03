Bei Abschluss der Transaktion besteht das Board of Directors von Greenridge aus vier Direktoren, unter anderem (i) den drei Direktoren, die momentan im Greenridge-Board vertreten sind, und (ii) Warren Stanyer, dem derzeitigen Chief Executive Officer und Chairman von ALX. Ein zweiter Direktor, der einvernehmlich von Greenridge und ALX benannt wird [...]
Die Akquisition verdeutlicht unsere Verpflichtung, zu einem der wichtigsten Unternehmen in der Energiewende zu werden. Nach der geplanten Transaktion wird Greenridge ein beachtliches Portfolio an Projekten in vielen strategisch bedeutenden Mineralien halten. Wir freuen uns darauf, die Expertise von ALX im Athabasca Basin zur Exploration unseres [...]
ALX Resources Corp. gab bekannt, dass es seine Privatplatzierung erhöht hat, um Non-Flow-Through-Einheiten für einen Bruttoerlös von bis zu 1.300.000 Dollar hinzuzufügen. Bis zu 20.000.000 FT-Einheiten werden zu einem Preis von 0,05 Dollar je FT-Einheit angeboten, zu einer Flow-Through-Aktie und einem halben Non-Flow-Through-Aktienkaufwarrant [...]
ALX Uranium Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass man sich dazu entschieden hat, eine Namensänderung des Unternehmens durchzuführen. In deren Rahmen wird das Unternehmen seinen Namen zu ALX Resources Corp. ändern. Die Namensänderung unterliegt der Zustimmung der TSX Venture Exchange. Das Unternehmen wird noch zusätzliche Updates über die Namensänderung [...]
ALX Uranium freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen einen Vertrag über den Erwerb einer Beteiligung von 100% am Konzessionsgebiet Tango von DG Resource Management Ltd. unterzeichnet hat. Tango besteht aus acht Claims mit einer Fläche von insgesamt 13.709 ha mit einer potenziellen Nickel-, Kupfer- und Kobaltmineralisierung und befindet [...]
Highlights of Greenridge Exploration: Creates leading and diversified Canadian explorer of strategic metals: The combined entity owns or has interests in twenty-eight projects covering approximately 388,040 ha with considerable exposure to potential uranium, lithium, nickel, copper and gold discoveries. One of the largest uranium property [...]
ALX Resources is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company held this morning at 10:00 AM . At the Meeting, Shareholders were asked to vote on resolutions approving, among other things, the acquisition by Greenridge Exploration of all of the outstanding and [...]
ALX Resources is pleased to announce that its management information circular and related materials in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders is now available on ALX's website as well as under ALX's profile on SEDAR+. The Company commenced the mailing of the Materials for the Meeting to ALX Shareholders on [...]
Greenridge Exploration and ALX Resources are pleased to announce the signing of a binding arrangement agreement dated October 11, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX. The Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with [...]
ALX Resources is pleased to announce that it has completed reconnaissance prospecting and sampling programs on its 100%-owned Cannon Copper Project. The Project hosts the site of the historic Cannon Copper Mine and Mill, which saw limited copper mining and processing in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Highlights of the 2024 Prospecting and Sampling [...]