Greenock Resources Inc.

BeWhere Holdings is pleased to announce that it has completed its reversed takeover transaction with BeWhere, Inc., and the concurrent non-brokered private placement of the Company, previously announced pursuant to a press release dated September 21, 2015. On closing of the RTO, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of [...]
Greenock Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement effective November 6, 2015 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of BeWhere Inc., an arms length private Ontario corporation carrying on the business of inventory management and control. The terms of the Acquisition were [...]
Greenock Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent effective September 18, 2015 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of BeWhere Inc., an arms length private Ontario corporation carrying on the business of inventory management and control. BeWhere Inc is an internet provider of real-time [...]
Greenock Resources is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of March 26 and 27, 2014, the non-brokered private placement of units at $0.10 per Financing Unit has been increased from 6,000,000 Financing Units to 10,000,000 Financing Units to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each Financing Unit consists of one common share [...]
Greenock Resourcesannounces in connection with the private placement announced on March 26, 2014, the Company will pay a finder's fee to qualified parties equal to 10% in cash and 10% in finder's shares subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. This press release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable [...]