Pacific Iron Ore Corp. gab vor kurzem bekannt, dass es das angekündigte Reverse Takeover, das es mit Think Technologies Corp. beschlossen hatte, angesichts der derzeit volatilen Marktbedingungen nicht weiterverfolgen wird. Die Absichtserklärung, die am 3. Februar 2020 abgeschlossen wurde, wurde annuliert. Das Unternehmen bleibt weiterhin auf der [...]
Pacific Iron Ore Corp. meldete gestern eine Absichtserklärung mit dem Technologieunternehmen Think Technologies Corp., wonach es zu einem Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen in Form eines Reverse Takeover von Pacific durch Think kommen soll. Pacific hat aktuell 7.257.857 ausgegebene und ausstehende Stammaktien sowie 225.000 Aktienoptionen, die [...]
Pacific Iron Ore announces the resignation of Joel Freudman as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carlyn Dahl as Chief Financial Officer. In order to fill the vacancies, the Corporation has appointed Binyomin Posen as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Joel Freudman, the departing President and Chief [...]
Pacific Iron Ore Corp. announces the resignation of Joel Freudman and Damian Lopez as directors, and thanks them for their service to the Corporation. To fill the foregoing vacancies Elias Levy and Yaakov Eizicovics have been appointed to the board of directors of the Corp. Joel Freudman, who will remain president and chief executive officer of the [...]
Pacific Iron Ore announces that it has agreed with Think Technologies Corp. that, in light of volatile market conditions, they will not be proceeding with their proposed reverse takeover pursuant to their non-binding letter of intent dated February 3, 2020, and have instead terminated the LOI. The Corporation will continue to search for new [...]
Pacific Iron Ore is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 3, 2020 with Think Technologies Corp., an arm's length private company incorporated under the laws of BC, pursuant to which the Corporation and Think intend to complete a business combination that will result in a reverse takeover of the [...]
Pacific Iron Ore announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with several creditors, including a director and a corporation that is controlled by a director who is also an officer of the Corporation, in order to settle $21,000 in outstanding liabilities. The Corporation has issued 420,000 common shares in the capital of the [...]