Pacific Iron Ore Corp.

Pacific Iron Ore Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
Oktober 2019
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Oktober 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Pacific Iron Ore Corp. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
  • Pacific Iron Ore bricht RTO mit Think Technologies ab
    Pacific Iron Ore Corp. gab vor kurzem bekannt, dass es das angekündigte Reverse Takeover, das es mit Think Technologies Corp. beschlossen hatte, angesichts der derzeit volatilen Marktbedingungen nicht weiterverfolgen wird. Die Absichtserklärung, die am 3. Februar 2020 abgeschlossen wurde, wurde annuliert. Das Unternehmen bleibt weiterhin auf der [...]
    23.03.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • Pacific Iron Ore: Reverse Takeover mit Think Technologies geplant
    Pacific Iron Ore Corp. meldete gestern eine Absichtserklärung mit dem Technologieunternehmen Think Technologies Corp., wonach es zu einem Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen in Form eines Reverse Takeover von Pacific durch Think kommen soll. Pacific hat aktuell 7.257.857 ausgegebene und ausstehende Stammaktien sowie 225.000 Aktienoptionen, die [...]
    06.02.2020
    von Minenportal.de

