Toachi Mining Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
September 2019
Übernahme
Atico Mining Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Toachi Mining Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Atico Mining Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Toachi Mining Inc.

  • Atico Mining erwirbt Toachi Mining Inc.
    Atico Mining Corp. und Toachi Mining Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine definitive Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, in deren Rahmen Atico alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Toachi erwerben wird, um ein neues lateinamerikanisches Unternehmen zu kreieren, das sich auf Kupfer und Gold fokussieren wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.07.2019
    von Minenportal.de
  • Ferrum Americas ändert Namen in Toachi Mining Inc.
    Ferrum Americas Mining Inc. gab gestern die Änderung des Unternehmensnamens in Toachi Mining Inc. bekannt. Zudem hat das Unternehmen am 14. März seine Aktien auf der Basis von einer neuen Stammaktie für je fünf bestehende Stammaktien konsolidiert. Die Aktionäre hatten der Konsolidierung in einer Sondersitzung am 29. Januar zugestimmt.
    weiterlesen
    15.03.2016
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Toachi Mining Inc.


