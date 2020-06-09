Ferrum Americas Mining Inc. gab gestern die Änderung des Unternehmensnamens in Toachi Mining Inc. bekannt. Zudem hat das Unternehmen am 14. März seine Aktien auf der Basis von einer neuen Stammaktie für je fünf bestehende Stammaktien konsolidiert. Die Aktionäre hatten der Konsolidierung in einer Sondersitzung am 29. Januar zugestimmt.