Atico Mining Corp. und Toachi Mining Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass sie eine definitive Vereinbarung geschlossen haben, in deren Rahmen Atico alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Toachi erwerben wird, um ein neues lateinamerikanisches Unternehmen zu kreieren, das sich auf Kupfer und Gold fokussieren wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird [...]
Ferrum Americas Mining Inc. gab gestern die Änderung des Unternehmensnamens in Toachi Mining Inc. bekannt. Zudem hat das Unternehmen am 14. März seine Aktien auf der Basis von einer neuen Stammaktie für je fünf bestehende Stammaktien konsolidiert. Die Aktionäre hatten der Konsolidierung in einer Sondersitzung am 29. Januar zugestimmt.
Toachi Mining Inc. announces that its shareholders have approved the acquisition by Atico Mining Corp. of all of its issued and outstanding shares by way of a plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act to create a new Latin American focused copper-gold Company. At a special meeting of Toachi’s shareholders [...]
Toachi Mining is pleased to announce it has delivered the final US$1.0 million milestone cash payment to its partner to obtain 60% ownership of Compañia Minera La Plata S.A. CMLP is 100%-owner of the La Plata gold-copper VMS project and related concessions located in the Cotopaxi Province of Ecuador. To date, the Company has paid the [...]
Toachi Mining Inc. announced today that, as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release regarding our disclosure on the La Mina VMS Project. Specifically, the Company announced that it has filed an amended version of its Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report on its La Mina [...]
Atico Mining Corp. and Toachi Mining Inc. are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement today, whereby Atico will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Toachi pursuant to a plan of arrangement to create a new Latin American focused copper-gold Company. Under the terms of the Agreement, all of the Toachi [...]
Toachi Mining is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report for the La Mina VMS Project located in the Province of Cotopaxi. The Report titled “NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment of the La Mina VMS Project, Cotopaxi Province, Ecuador” was prepared for Toachi [...]