Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit März 2018 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Bullion Gold Resources Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
Bullion Gold Resources Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass das Unternehmen gemeinsam mit Vertical Designs Ltd. eine Absichtserklärung bezüglich einer umgekehrten Übernahme unterzeichnet hat. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Bullion Gold alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Vertical Designs sowie der hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaften [...]
Bullion Gold Resources is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Randy Minhas, C.Dir, CPA, CA, BBA as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Minhas is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive finance experience in the technology, manufacturing and resources industries. Mr. Minhas has served as [...]
Bullion Gold Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent effective March 6, 2018, which sets out the basic terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Vertical Designs Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiaries Vertical Designs [...]
Bullion Gold Resources is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeff Sopatyk has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. For the past 37 years, Mr. Sopatyk has been farming in the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan area. Mr. Sopatyk has a diploma in Agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan and twenty-five years ago he [...]
Tiex Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. Michael Starogiannis, P.Eng. has joined the company's advisory committee. Michael Starogiannis is an analyst for Fraser Mackenzie covering the Metals and Mining sector. Mr. Starogiannis is a professional engineer and graduate of the University of Toronto with a B.A.Sc. in Geological and Mineral Engineering. He [...]
Tiex Inc further to its January 23th, 2012 news release, is pleased to present an update on the Company's bulk-tonnage sedimentary hosted gold, Gold Creek Project in the Quesnel Terrane of central BC. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd.'s news release of June 19, 2012, "Spanish Mountain Gold Reports Final Assay Results from In-full Drilling Program [...]