Filo Mining Corp. teilt mit, dass der Nasdaq First North Growth Market dem Delisting der Stammaktien des Unternehmens vom Nasdaq First North Growth Market nach Abschluss des Arrangements mit BHP Group und Lundin Mining unter Vorbehalt zugestimmt hat. Es wird erwartet, dass die Notierung der Filo-Aktien am Nasdaq First North Growth Market so bald [...]
Filo Mining Corp. gab vor Kurzem den Abschluss einer verbindlichen Vereinbarung mit BHP Group Ltd. und Lundin Mining Corp. bekannt, wonach die Käuferparteien alle ausstehenden Stammaktien von Filo, die sie nicht bereits besitzen, im Rahmen eines Arrangement-Plans erwerben werden. Gemäß den Bedingungen der Transaktion werden die Aktionäre von Filo [...]
Filo Corp. gab gestern die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Bohrlöcher FSDH086, FSDH089 und FSDH095 auf dem Projekt Filo del Sol in San Juan, Argentinien, bekannt. Die Höhepunkte zusammengefasst: Bohrloch FSDH086 schnitt 1.014,0 m mit 1,02% CuEq ab 400,0 m, einschließlich: 796,0 m mit 1,14% CuEq ab 618,0 m; 44,0 m mit 1,81% CuEq ab 1.370,0 m; Der [...]
Filo Corp. gab diese Woche die Untersuchungsergebnisse der Bohrlöcher FSDH088, FSDH090 und FSDH091 auf dem Projekt Filo del Sol in San Juan, Argentinien, bekannt. Demnach durchteufte das Bohrloch FSDH091 1.368,0 m mit 0,56% Kupferäquivalent ab 168,0 m. Darin befanden sich die Abschnitte: 837,2 m mit 0,70% Kupferäquivalent ab 672,8 m; 212,0m mit [...]
Filo Corp. meldete in dieser Woche die Untersuchungsergebnisse des Bohrlochs FSDH084, welches die Zone Aurora erprobte, sowie eine Zusammenfassung des jüngsten geotechnischen Bohrprogramms auf dem Projekt Filo del Sol in San Juan, Argentinien. Das Bohrloch FSDH084 füllt eine 160 m lange Lücke zwischen den Löchern FSDH055C und FSDH057. Es lieferte [...]
Filo is pleased to announce that the deadline for registered shareholders of the issued and outstanding common shares of Filo and for holders of stock options of Filo to make elections in respect of the consideration receivable pursuant to the Arrangement is 5:00 P.M. on Jan9, 2025. The letter of transmittal and election form outlines the necessary [...]
Filo Corp. is pleased to announce that Nasdaq First North Growth Market has conditionally approved the delisting of the common shares of the Company from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market following the closing of the Arrangement. It is expected that the Filo Shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as soon as practicable [...]
Filo Corp. is pleased to announce that it has mailed and filed letters of transmittal and election forms to the registered holders of common shares of Filo and to the holders of stock options of Filo in connection with an arrangement involving, among others, the Company, BHP Investments Canada, pursuant to which the Purchaser Parties will, among [...]
Filo is pleased to announce the publication of a Swedish short form document prepared in accordance with Article 1.4 da) and Annex IX of Regulation 2017/1129 prepared by Lundin Mining in connection with the previously announced arrangement involving, among others, the Company, BHP Investments Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group and [...]
Filo is pleased to announce assay results from six holes from the Filo del Sol Project. Highlights and detailed results are shown below along with accompanying figures: Drillhole FSDH107 intersected 1,270.0m at 0.92% CuEq from 298.0m in the Aurora Zone, including: 52.0m at 218.5 g/t Ag from 508.0m 624.0m at 1.13% CuEq from 606.0m Drillhole FSDH112 [...]