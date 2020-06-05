Advantage Lithium Corp. und Orocobre Limited meldeten gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung, wonach Orocobre sämtliche ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Advantage, die das Unternehmen noch nicht besitzt, erwerben wird. Orocobre zahlt im Rahmen der Übernahme pro Stammaktie von Advantage Lithium 0,142 Orocobre-Stammaktien. Basierend auf dem [...]
Advantage Lithium Corp. gab heute bekannt, dass es seine Privatplatzierung beendet hat. In deren Rahmen wurden 4.153.903 Stammaktien für einen Bruttoerlöß von 1.703.100 CAD ausgegeben. Die Nettoeinnahmen werden für allgemeine Kapitalzwecke sowie für die Finanzierung derzeitiger Explorations- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten in Argentinien verwendet [...]
Advantage berichtet, dass das Unternehmen WorleyParsons Chile S.A. mit der Durchführung einer Vormachbarkeitsstudie und zur Anfertigung eines NI 43-101 konformen technischen Berichts für das Lithiumprojekt Cauchari in Jujuy, Argentinien, beauftragt hat. Die PFS wird die Verarbeitungsoptionen bewerten und eine Sortimentanalyse für bis zu 30.000 [...]
Advantage Lithium freut sich, bekannt geben zu können, dass es sofort eine Vor-Machbarkeitsstudie für sein Joint Venture Projekt Cauchari durchführen wird, nachdem seine Mineralressourcen verdoppelt und die Umstellung auf die Kategorien "Gemessen" und "Angezeigt" am 7.3.2019 erfolgreich abgeschlossen wurde. Angesichts dieser erheblichen [...]
David Sidoo, der Gründer und CEO von Advantage Lithium, äußerte sich zur signifikanten Ressourcenerweiterung auf dem Projekt Cauchari: "Wir waren sehr erfreut, als das Phase-II-Bohrprogramm im Mai 2018 eine Ressource von 3 Mio. Tonnen lieferte. Die nachfolgenden Phase-III-Bohrungen haben jetzt signifikante zusätzliche Ressourcen geliefert und den [...]
Orocobre Ltd. is pleased to advise that following the approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act has been completed whereby Orocobre has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Advantage Lithium that it did not already own. Under the terms of the Arrangement [...]
Advantage Lithium is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of holders of common shares of Advantage held today, Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of a special resolution to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement with Orocobre Limited pursuant to which Orocobre will acquire all of the issued and [...]
Advantage Lithium Corp. announced today that in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, and based on government recommendations to avoid large gatherings, Advantage will conduct its annual [...]
Orocobre is pleased to provide the following update on the agreement announced on 19 February 2020 pursuant to which Orocobre will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Advantage Lithium that it does not already own, subject to the approval of Advantage shareholders. Advantage has now mailed its Management Information Circular and [...]
Advantage Lithium announces the resignation of Mr. David Sidoo as a director of the Company. Mr. Sidoo was a founding shareholder of the Company and has played a key role in the acquisition and development of its Argentine lithium properties. Mr. Sidoo is resigning to focus his time on personal matters. The Company thanks Mr. Sidoo for his [...]