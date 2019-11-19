Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2019 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Lovitt Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
The Board of Directors of Lovitt Resources is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, the Lovitt Mining Company Inc., sold a building in Wenatchee, WA for net cash proceeds of US $424,000. The building was built for fruit storage in 1962 for US $22,000 when the company owned apple orchards in the area. About half the proceeds will be [...]
The Board of Directors of Lovitt Resources, announce that the Company has resumed sampling in the Lovitt Gold Mine in Wenatchee. Two areas of the mine are of immediate interest, designated the I-3 and the I-49 with substantial tonnage of broken rock, parts of which could be ore bearing. The I-3 is located within 250 feet, and the I-49 within 1,700 [...]