Sprott Resource Corp. und Adriana Resources Inc. meldeten Ende November eine Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen. Dazu soll Sprott Resource ein zu 100% eigenes Unternehmen von Adriana werden. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung haben der Fonds Sprott Inc. sowie Term Oil Inc. erklärt, nach Abschluss der Transaktion durch den Kauf [...]
Adriana Resources teilte am gestrigen Donnerstag mit, dass das Unternehmen einem leitenden Angestellten und Direktor des Unternehmens Optionen gewährt hat, welche ihn zum Erwerb von insgesamt 333.334 Stammaktien Adrianas berechtigen. Ausübbar sind die Anreiz-Aktienoptionen über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,16 $ je Aktie. Sie [...]
Adriana Resources teilte am gestrigen Dienstag mit, dass das Unternehmen einem leitenden Angestellten und Direktor des Unternehmens Optionen gewährt hat, welche ihn zum Erwerb von insgesamt 666.666 Stammaktien Adrianas berechtigen. Ausübbar sind die Optionen über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,19 $ je Aktie. Sie unterliegen [...]
Adriana Resources teilte am Mittwoch mit, dass die Ni-43-101-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für das Lac-Otelnuk-Projekt vorliegt. Adriana besitzt 40% des Projektes und von Lac Otelnuk Mining Limited, einem Joint Venture mit WISCO International Resources Development & Investment Limited, dem wiederum die Lac-Otelnuk-Liegenschaft in Nunavik, Québec [...]
Adriana Resources teilte vergangenen Freitag mit, dass das Unternehmen einem Direktoren 200.000 Anreiz-Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, welche ihn über einem Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zum Kauf von je einer Stammaktie zum Ausübungspreis von 0,22 $ je Aktie berechtigen. Die Optionen unterliegen einer Haltefrist von 18 Monaten.
Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which ADI acquired 100% of the outstanding 96,672,102 SRC common shares and SRC became a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADI. Holders of common shares of SRC received 3.0 ADI common shares per common share of SRC held [...]
Adriana Resources is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of the holders of common shares of ADI, held earlier today, the ADI Shareholders voted to approve the plan of arrangement pursuant to which ADI will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Sprott Resource Corp. Immediately prior to closing, ADI Shareholders will [...]
Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources are pleased to announce that leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Investor Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., have recommended that SRC shareholders vote in favour of the proposed business combination of SRC and ADI pursuant to which SRC would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADI and SRC shareholders [...]
Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources today announced that they will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 11:00am ET to discuss the proposed business combination of SRC and ADI and concurrent private placement announced on November 29, 2016. The call will be hosted by SRC CEO, Steve Yuzpe and ADI CEO, Michael Harrison. Conference [...]
Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources are pleased to announce that ADI has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance with respect to the pricing of the private placement financings to be completed concurrently with the closing of the proposed business combination of SRC and ADI previously announced on November 29, 2016. Pursuant to the Private [...]