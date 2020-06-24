Menü
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Februar 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Adriana Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Sprott Resource Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Adriana Resources Inc.

  • Sprott Resource und Adriana Resources planen Zusammenschluss
    Sprott Resource Corp. und Adriana Resources Inc. meldeten Ende November eine Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen. Dazu soll Sprott Resource ein zu 100% eigenes Unternehmen von Adriana werden. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung haben der Fonds Sprott Inc. sowie Term Oil Inc. erklärt, nach Abschluss der Transaktion durch den Kauf [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.12.2016
    von Minenportal.de
  • Adriana Resources Inc.: Gewährung von Anreiz-Aktienoptionen
    Adriana Resources teilte am gestrigen Donnerstag mit, dass das Unternehmen einem leitenden Angestellten und Direktor des Unternehmens Optionen gewährt hat, welche ihn zum Erwerb von insgesamt 333.334 Stammaktien Adrianas berechtigen. Ausübbar sind die Anreiz-Aktienoptionen über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,16 $ je Aktie. Sie [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.09.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Adriana Resources gewährt Anreiz-Aktienoptionen
    Adriana Resources teilte am gestrigen Dienstag mit, dass das Unternehmen einem leitenden Angestellten und Direktor des Unternehmens Optionen gewährt hat, welche ihn zum Erwerb von insgesamt 666.666 Stammaktien Adrianas berechtigen. Ausübbar sind die Optionen über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zu einem Preis von 0,19 $ je Aktie. Sie unterliegen [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.06.2014
    von Minenportal.de
  • Adriana Resources Inc. beendet Ressourcenschätzung
    Adriana Resources teilte am Mittwoch mit, dass die Ni-43-101-konforme Ressourcenschätzung für das Lac-Otelnuk-Projekt vorliegt. Adriana besitzt 40% des Projektes und von Lac Otelnuk Mining Limited, einem Joint Venture mit WISCO International Resources Development & Investment Limited, dem wiederum die Lac-Otelnuk-Liegenschaft in Nunavik, Québec [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.11.2013
    von Minenportal.de
  • Adriana Resources Inc. gewährt Anreiz-Aktienoptionen
    Adriana Resources teilte vergangenen Freitag mit, dass das Unternehmen einem Direktoren 200.000 Anreiz-Aktienoptionen gewährt hat, welche ihn über einem Zeitraum von fünf Jahren zum Kauf von je einer Stammaktie zum Ausübungspreis von 0,22 $ je Aktie berechtigen. Die Optionen unterliegen einer Haltefrist von 18 Monaten.
    weiterlesen
    17.06.2013
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Adriana Resources Inc.


