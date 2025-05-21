Ascendant Resources Inc.

Cerrado und Ascendant geben den erfolgreichen Abschluss eines Arrangement-Plans bekannt. Gemäß diesem hat Cerrado alle emittierten und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Ascendant erworben, die sich nicht bereits im Besitz des Unternehmens befanden. Das Arrangement wurde gemäß den Bedingungen des Arrangement-Vertrags zwischen Ascendant und Cerrado vom 3 [...]
Die Oktoberergebnisse reflektieren weiterhin die Vorteile der Inbetriebnahme der neuen Bergbaugerätschaften seit Mitte Juli, die laufenden allgemeinen Betriebsverbesserungen in der Mine und den Beginn des konventionellen Untertageabbaubetriebs in schmalen aber hochgradigen Bereichen. Aufgrund des erwarteten Eintreffens von zwei zusätzlichen Lkws [...]
Chris Buncic, President und CEO von Ascendant, sagte: Wir sind extrem erfreut, unser erstes Quartal mit einem Nettogewinn zu berichten. Dies ist ein ziemlicher Meilenstein für Ascendant, da dies den Übergang zu unserer Zielsetzung, ein freier Cashflow, markiert. Unser Betriebserfolg auf El Mochito hat zu beachtlich höheren Einnahmen geführt, die zu [...]
Ascendant gibt bekannt, dass die verarbeitete Produktion in der Mine El Mochito im 3. Quartal auf 176.067 t gestiegen ist, was einer Verbesserung um 17% gegenüber dem 2. Quartal entspricht. Da im Laufe des Q4 2017 neue Geräte eintreffen, ist das Management zuversichtlich, die für Q4 2017 anvisierte Durchsatzrate von 2.200 t/Tag zu erreichen, was zu [...]
Diese Ergebnisse stimmen Ascendant zuversichtlich, dass nach einer längeren Zeit mit nur geringfügigen Explorationsarbeiten bei El Mochito nun die Möglichkeit besteht, die Höchstgehalte bei den Abbaubetrieben erheblich zu steigern und kurzfristig zu planen. Das Unternehmen hat bis dato die Ergebnisse von mehr als der Hälfte seines geplanten [...]
Cerrado Gold and Ascendant Resources are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Cerrado has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ascendant that it did not already own. The Arrangement was carried out pursuant to the [...]
Ascendant Resources is pleased to announce that it has received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the previously announced plan of arrangement with Cerrado Gold. Closing of the Arrangement remains subject to customary closing conditions. Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of these remaining closing conditions, it [...]
Ascendant Resources is pleased to announce closing of the second and final tranche of the previously announced private placement with an affiliate of Sprott Streaming, pursuant to which Sprott acquired more than 20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ascendant. Pursuant to the Second Tranche the Canadian dollar equivalent of [...]
Ascendant Resources is pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly approved the Arrangement Resolution and the Sprott Resolution at the special meeting of Shareholders held earlier at the Company's office. The Meeting was called for Shareholders to consider and, if deemed advisable, approve the previously announced plan of [...]
Further to its press release on Feb 3, 2025, Ascendant Resources announces that it has mailed and filed on SEDAR+ its notice of meeting and management information circular in respect of the upcoming special meeting of shareholders of the Company. The Meeting will be held at the offices of the Company, 200 Bay Street, Toronto on May 6, 2025 at 10:00 [...]