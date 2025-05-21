Menü
Ascendant Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
Mai 2025
Übernahme
Cerrado Gold Inc.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Mai 2025 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Ascendant Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Cerrado Gold Inc. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu Ascendant Resources Inc.


Nachrichten, englisch zu Ascendant Resources Inc.


