Kootenay gibt bekannt, dass FB Drilling mit dem Umzug zu einem neuen Bohrstandort im Konzessionsgebiet Sully, 30 km östlich von Kimberley gelegen, begonnen hat. Dieses Programm wurde konzipiert, um ein vom Management identifiziertes Ziel zu untersuchen. Das Ziel liegt neigungsabwärts eines Ausbisses, in dem Ende der 1990er Jahre sichtbares Zink [...]
Kootenay organisiert derzeit eine Geländebegehung, bei der die Geschäftsleitung das Konzessionsgebiet des Unternehmens bewerten wird und Entscheidungen hinsichtlich zukünftiger Explorationsprogramme im Konzessionsgebiet Sully treffen wird. Im Anschluss an die Begehung wird das Unternehmen Einzelheiten zu dem Explorationsprogramm im [...]
Kootenay meldet das folgende Update der Explorationsarbeiten beim Projekt Sully. Angesichts der hervorragenden Witterungsbedingungen haben nun Feldprogramme begonnen und das Projektteam führt am Standort zurzeit eine Reihe von Arbeiten durch, einschließlich bei den East-Anomalien: ein Bohrprogramm bei E1, eine detaillierte Gravitationsuntersuchung [...]
Kootenay Zinc freut sich, über die aktuellen Entwicklungen in seinem Explorationsprojekt Sully unweit von Fort Steele zu berichten. Die Bedingungen haben sich mit dem bevorstehenden Frühlingsbeginn deutlich verbessert und das Projektteam konnte mit mehreren parallelen Arbeiten beginnen, einschließlich der Vorbereitungen für die Niederbringung von [...]
Kootenay freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Team bei seinem Projekt Sully nun eine detaillierte Interpretation jüngster Schwerkraftarbeiten abgeschlossen hat, deren Hauptaugenmerk auf die Anomalie Sully E1 gerichtet war. Diese Arbeiten beinhalteten eine äquivalente Massenmodellierung mit besonderer Schwerpunktlegung auf den südlichen Teil der [...]
Kootenay Zinc Corp. is pleased to announce thatit has entered intoa binding letter agreement dated May 18, 2020 with Canndora Delivery Ltd., Greeny Collaboration Group (Canada) Inc. and Lifted Innovations Inc to effect a proposed business combination. The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover and change of business of the Company, and the [...]
Kootenay Zinc Corp. announces that FB Drilling has commenced moving onto a new drill site on the Sully Property, 30 km east of Kimberley, BC. This program is designed to investigate a target identified by management. The target is down-dip of an outcrop in which visible zinc was discovered in the late 1990s. A sample of this mineralization contains [...]
Kootenay Zinc Corp. The Company is currently arranging a site visit, in which management will be evaluating the Company's property asset and deciding on future exploration programs on the Sully property. Following the site visit, the company will provide an update on the details on the exploration program on the property. The company would also [...]
Kootenay Zinc has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of 1 post-consolidation share for each 10 pre-consolidation common shares. As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,864,329. The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP [...]
Kootenay Zinc announces that its drilling contractor, FB Drilling of Cranbrook, BC has mobilized to the E3 Target on its Sully Project and has commenced drilling. Exploration efforts are focused on discovery of zinc SEDEX mineralization. Having recently completed detailed gravity surveying and mass modeling, as well as outcrop sampling, the project [...]