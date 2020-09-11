Menü
Kootenay Zinc Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
September 2020
Umstrukturierung


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit September 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Kootenay Zinc Corp. fand aufgrund einer Umstrukturierung statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, englisch zu Kootenay Zinc Corp.

  • Kootenay Zinc Corp. Announces Proposed Reverse Takeover Business Combination
    Kootenay Zinc Corp. is pleased to announce thatit has entered intoa binding letter agreement dated May 18, 2020 with Canndora Delivery Ltd., Greeny Collaboration Group (Canada) Inc. and Lifted Innovations Inc to effect a proposed business combination. The Transaction will result in a reverse takeover and change of business of the Company, and the [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.05.2020
    von PR Newswire
  • Kootenay Zinc Corp. Sully Project Update
    Kootenay Zinc Corp. announces that FB Drilling has commenced moving onto a new drill site on the Sully Property, 30 km east of Kimberley, BC. This program is designed to investigate a target identified by management. The target is down-dip of an outcrop in which visible zinc was discovered in the late 1990s. A sample of this mineralization contains [...]
    weiterlesen
    20.03.2018
    von CNW
  • Kootenay Zinc Corp. arranges site visit to evaluate Sully property
    Kootenay Zinc Corp. The Company is currently arranging a site visit, in which management will be evaluating the Company's property asset and deciding on future exploration programs on the Sully property. Following the site visit, the company will provide an update on the details on the exploration program on the property. The company would also [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.02.2018
    von CNW
  • CSE: Consolidation - Kootenay Zinc Corp. (ZNK)
    Kootenay Zinc has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of 1 post-consolidation share for each 10 pre-consolidation common shares. As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,864,329. The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new CUSIP [...]
    weiterlesen
    29.01.2018
    von Marketwired
  • Kootenay Zinc Corp.: Sully Project - E3 Target Drilling Underway
    Kootenay Zinc announces that its drilling contractor, FB Drilling of Cranbrook, BC has mobilized to the E3 Target on its Sully Project and has commenced drilling. Exploration efforts are focused on discovery of zinc SEDEX mineralization. Having recently completed detailed gravity surveying and mass modeling, as well as outcrop sampling, the project [...]
    weiterlesen
    26.06.2017
    von Marketwired

