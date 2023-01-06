NorZinc Ltd. meldete gestern, dass das Unternehmen auf der Grundlage der einstimmigen Empfehlung eines unabhängigen Sonderausschusses des Board of Directors sowie der einstimmigen Genehmigung durch das Board eine Vereinbarung mit RCF VI CAD LLC in Bezug auf eine Transaktion abgeschlossen hat. Im Rahmen dieser wird RCF alle emittierten und [...]
Canadian Zinc Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es seinen Namen zu NorZinc Ltd. ändern wird und ab dem 11. September 2018 unter neuem Namen und dem neuen Symbol "NZC" an der Toronto Stock Exchange handeln wird. Das Prairie-Creek-Projekt des Unternehmens wird sich jedoch im Besitz von Canadian Zinc Corp., einer im Rahmen dieser Namensänderung [...]
Canadian Zinc Corp. meldete gestern die Wiederaufnahme der Diamantbohrungen bei dem zu 100% unternehmenseigenen Projekt South Tally Pond in Neufundland. Das Sommerexplorationsprogramm wird bis zu 5.000 Meter und 24 Diamantbohrungen umfassen und wird die mineralisierte Ausdehnung der Lagerstätte Lemarchant weiter untersuchen. Während des [...]
Canadian Zinc gab heute bekannt, dass infolge des Explorationsbohrprogramms bei dem Prairie-Creek-Projekt die Mineralressourcen der Blei-, Zink- und Silbermine erhöht werden konnten. Die Tonnage der gemessenen und angezeigten Ressource verzeichnete demnach ein Plus von 32%. Den Angaben zufolge belaufen sich die gemessenen und angezeigten Ressourcen [...]
Canadian Zinc veröffentlichte heute die Probenergebnisse einiger Bohrlöcher, die im Rahmen des 2013er Explorationsbohrprogramms bei der zu 100% eigenen Prairie-Creek-Minenliegenschaft in den kanadischen Nordwest-Territorien angefertigt wurden. Die Ergebnisse im Überblick: Bohrloch PC-13-220: 5,1 m mit 5,3% Blei, 12,1% Zink und 98 g/t Silber 2,9 m [...]
NorZinc Ltd. is pleased to announce that NorZinc and RCF VI CAD LLC have completed the previously announced acquisition by RCF of NorZinc by way of plan of arrangement under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act effective at 12:01 a.m. on December 13, 2022. The Arrangement was approved at the special meeting of NorZinc [...]
NorZinc Ltd. announce that its Securityholders have approved the proposed plan of arrangement under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act whereby RCF VI CAD LLC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company that RCF and its affiliates do not currently own for $0.0325 in cash per NorZinc share at a [...]
Securityholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline of December 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Securityholders who have questions or need assistance voting should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or 1-416-304-0211 or by e-mail at assistance@laurelhill.com NorZinc Ltd. is pleased to announce [...]
NorZinc Securityholders who have questions or need assistance in voting should contact NorZinc Ltd.'s strategic advisor and proxy solicitation agent Laurel Hill Advisory Group by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com. NorZinc Ltd. is pleased to announce the mailing of its management information circular and related [...]