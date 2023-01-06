Menü
NorZinc Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2022
Übernahme
RCF VI CAD LLC
ZincX Resources Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2022 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von NorZinc Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch RCF VI CAD LLC statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu NorZinc Ltd.

  • NorZinc: Übernahme durch RCF
    NorZinc Ltd. meldete gestern, dass das Unternehmen auf der Grundlage der einstimmigen Empfehlung eines unabhängigen Sonderausschusses des Board of Directors sowie der einstimmigen Genehmigung durch das Board eine Vereinbarung mit RCF VI CAD LLC in Bezug auf eine Transaktion abgeschlossen hat. Im Rahmen dieser wird RCF alle emittierten und [...]
    weiterlesen
    01.10.2022
    von Rohstoff-Welt.de
  • Canadian Zinc führt Namensänderung zu NorZinc Ltd. durch
    Canadian Zinc Corp. gab gestern bekannt, dass es seinen Namen zu NorZinc Ltd. ändern wird und ab dem 11. September 2018 unter neuem Namen und dem neuen Symbol "NZC" an der Toronto Stock Exchange handeln wird. Das Prairie-Creek-Projekt des Unternehmens wird sich jedoch im Besitz von Canadian Zinc Corp., einer im Rahmen dieser Namensänderung [...]
    weiterlesen
    12.09.2018
    von Minenportal.de
  • Canadian Zinc beginnt Sommerbohrprogramm bei South Tally Pond
    Canadian Zinc Corp. meldete gestern die Wiederaufnahme der Diamantbohrungen bei dem zu 100% unternehmenseigenen Projekt South Tally Pond in Neufundland. Das Sommerexplorationsprogramm wird bis zu 5.000 Meter und 24 Diamantbohrungen umfassen und wird die mineralisierte Ausdehnung der Lagerstätte Lemarchant weiter untersuchen. Während des [...]
    weiterlesen
    05.07.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Canadian Zinc Corp. meldet Ressourcenerhöhung bei Prairie Creek
    Canadian Zinc gab heute bekannt, dass infolge des Explorationsbohrprogramms bei dem Prairie-Creek-Projekt die Mineralressourcen der Blei-, Zink- und Silbermine erhöht werden konnten. Die Tonnage der gemessenen und angezeigten Ressource verzeichnete demnach ein Plus von 32%. Den Angaben zufolge belaufen sich die gemessenen und angezeigten Ressourcen [...]
    weiterlesen
    17.09.2015
    von Minenportal.de
  • Canadian Zinc Corp. veröffentlicht Probenergebnisse für Prairie Creek
    Canadian Zinc veröffentlichte heute die Probenergebnisse einiger Bohrlöcher, die im Rahmen des 2013er Explorationsbohrprogramms bei der zu 100% eigenen Prairie-Creek-Minenliegenschaft in den kanadischen Nordwest-Territorien angefertigt wurden. Die Ergebnisse im Überblick: Bohrloch PC-13-220: 5,1 m mit 5,3% Blei, 12,1% Zink und 98 g/t Silber 2,9 m [...]
    weiterlesen
    09.12.2013
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu NorZinc Ltd.


