Adanac Molybdenum Corp.

Adanac Molybdenum Corporation gab vergangene Woche den Abschluss der Vereinbarung mit WBOX 2015-4 Ltd. bekannt. Im Rahmen der Transaktion hat WBOX 2015-4 alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von Adanac erworben, die nicht bereits im Besitz von verbundenen Unternehmen von WBOX waren. Der Kaufbetrag beläuft sich auf 350.000 $. Zusätzlich [...]
Adanac Molybdenum is pleased to announce the completion, following the receipt of the final order of the Court on December 11, 2015, of the previously announced arrangement between Adanac and WBOX 2015-4 Ltd. under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding [...]
Adanac Molybdenum is pleased to announce that it has mailed its management information circular and related proxy materials to its shareholders (in connection with the annual and special meeting of Shareholders to be held at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on December 8, 2015. At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to approve the Company's [...]
Adanac Molybdenum announces that, further to its September 11, 2015 news release in respect of its letter of intent with Whitebox Advisors, it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with WBOX 2015-4 Ltd., an indirect subsidiary of Whitebox whose affiliates own an aggregate of 3,618,728 common shares of Adanac. Pursuant to the [...]
Adanac Molybdenum announces that is has entered into a letter of intent with Whitebox Advisors, which acts as investment advisor for several significant shareholders of the Company. The Letter of Intent sets out the intention of the Company and Whitebox, on a non-binding basis, to engage in negotiations to attempt to agree upon and execute a [...]
Adanac Molybdenum announces the following shareholder update. Adanac has retained KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. on an exclusive basis to assist the Company in exploring strategic options with respect to its business, including the Ruby Creek Project. Such options could potentially include raising additional capital, finding a strategic partner, or [...]