Winston Resources Inc.

Winston kündigt eine Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung an, bei der bis zu 2.857.143 Einheiten zum Preis von 0,70 $ pro Einheit begeben werden, um einen Gesamtbruttoerlös von 2.000.000 $ zu generieren. Jede Einheit setzt sich aus einer Stammaktie des Emittenten und einem Stammaktienkaufwarrant des Emittenten zusammen. Jeder Warrant ist [...]
Winston Resources freut sich, die erfolgreiche Expansion der Produktlinie von GT Therapeutics - eine zielorientierte Akquisition von Winston Resources - bekanntgeben zu können. Das Unternehmen führte außerdem zwei neue Verdampfer, den Slim Vape und den Variable Vape in den Cannabismarkt ein. Beim Slim Vape handelt es sich um einen dreiteiligen [...]
Winston freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen Herrn Michael Young in das Board von Winston berufen hat. Herr Young ersetzt Herr Sean Bromley, der seine beiden Funktionen als Direktor und CEO des Unternehmens zurückgelegt hat. Quinn Field-Dyte, der bereits im Board von Winston vertreten ist, wird Herrn Bromleys Rolle als CEO des [...]
Winston freut sich bekannt zu geben, das es seine bereits zuvor gemeldete, nicht vermittelte Privatplatzierung am 27.2. und 20.3.2017 abgeschlossen und überzeichnet hat. Die Privatplatzierung umfasste 11.600.000 Einheiten zu einem Preis von 0,25 Dollar pro Einheit. Jede Einheit wird aus einer Stammaktie des Emittenten (eine Aktie) und einem [...]
Winston freut sich im Anschluss an die Pressemeldung vom 27.2.2017 bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen aufgrund der regen Nachfrage beschlossen hat, das Volumen seiner Privatplatzierung von 2,5 Mio. $ auf 2,9 Mio. $ zu erhöhen. Winston wird eine Finanzierungstransaktion in Form einer Privatplatzierung von Aktienanteilen durchführen, in deren [...]
Winston Resources is pleased to announce that pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated Jan 22, 2020, which sets out the basic terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Vegaste Technologies including its wholly owned subsidiaries in [...]
Winston Resources Inc. has commenced pre-legal action against David Schmidt, claiming failure to pay for a non-brokered private placement of $40,000.00. Shares were issued to Mr. Schmidt's holding co and Mr. Schmidt has refused to pay for the shares he received from the company. The company has delivered this information to Mr. Schmidt via email [...]
Winston Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that further to its news release on May 24, 2018, the Company intends to complete the distribution of a total of 15,000,000 common shares of Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. on or about June 8, 2018 on a pro rata basis to the Company's shareholders of record as of January 23, 2018 . Each Winston Shareholder [...]
Winston Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that further to its news release on January 11, 2018 that the Company intends to distribute the 15,000,000 common shares of Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. on a pro rata basis to the holders of record as of January 23, 2018 of common shares of Winston. The Abattis Shares are subject to a hold period expiring [...]
Winston Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into an assignment and novation agreement dated effective January 10, 2018 among the Company, GT Therapeutics Corporation, dba Green Tree Therapeutics, certain shareholders of GTT and Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. Pursuant to the terms of the Assignment Agreement, the Company has assigned [...]