Eldorado Gold und QMX Gold hatten im Januar eine endgültige Vereinbarung bekannt gegeben, gemäß der Eldorado alle ausstehenden Aktien von QMX für einen Gesamtbetrag von etwa 132 Millionen CAD erwerben würde. Wie die Unternehmen nun melden, wurde die Übernahme zum gestrigen Mittwoch erfolgreich abgeschlossen und QMC Gold ist damit nun ein zu 100 [...]
Eldorado Gold und QMX Gold gaben gestern eine endgültige Vereinbarung bekannt, gemäß der Eldorado alle ausstehenden Aktien von QMX (die sich nicht bereits im Besitz von Eldorado befinden) für einen Gesamtbetrag von etwa 132 Millionen CAD erwerben wird. Eldorado besitzt derzeit bereits 68.125.000 Aktien von QMX bzw. etwa 17 % der ausstehenden [...]
QMX Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern Ergebnisse im Rahmen seines andauernden Bohrprogramms am River-Zielgebiet. Dieses Gebiet befindet sich westlich der Lac-Herbin-Mine in Val d'Or, Quebec, etwa 16 Kilometer nordwestlich der Bonnefond-Lagerstätte. Die Werte gehören zu den ersten Bohrergebnissen, die im Rahmen des Programms erhalten wurden. Das [...]
QMX Gold Corporation veröffentlichte gestern neue Ergebnisse der weiterhin andauernden Explorationsbohrungen bei der Lagerstätte Bonnefond in Val dOr, Quebec. Zuletzt erhielt das Unternehmen die Probenergebnisse von 17 Bohrlöchern. Zu den besten Ergebnissen zählen: Im Bonnefond-Intrusiv: DDH 17315-20-111: 1,70 g/t Gold über 78,5 m, einschließlich [...]
QMX Gold Corporation veröffentlichte gestern neue Ergebnisse der weiterhin andauernden Explorationsbohrungen bei der Lagerstätte Bonnefond in Val dOr, Quebec. Das Bohrloch 17315-20-121 diente dazu, die Lagerstätte in der Tiefe zu testen und strukturelle und geologische Daten bereitzustellen, um das geologische Modell der Lagerstätte [...]
QMX Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained a final order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act involving Eldorado Gold Corp. If the Arrangement is completed, Eldorado will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and [...]
QMX Gold announced the positive outcome of the vote of the Company's shareholders at today's special meeting of the Shareholders regarding the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which Eldorado Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the [...]
QMX Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC have recommended that holders of common shares of the Company vote FOR the proposed plan of arrangement with Eldorado Gold ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent proxy advisory firms who provide voting recommendations to [...]
QMX Gold announced it has filed and is in the process of mailing the management information circular dated Feb 9, 2021 and related materials for the special meeting of the Company's shareholders to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, pursuant to which Eldorado Gold Corp. will acquire all of the [...]
