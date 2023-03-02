Menü
QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
April 2021
Übernahme
Eldorado Gold Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit April 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von QMX Gold Corp. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Eldorado Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu QMX Gold Corp.

  • Eldorado Gold Corp. schließt Übernahme von QMX Gold Corporation ab
    Eldorado Gold und QMX Gold hatten im Januar eine endgültige Vereinbarung bekannt gegeben, gemäß der Eldorado alle ausstehenden Aktien von QMX für einen Gesamtbetrag von etwa 132 Millionen CAD erwerben würde. Wie die Unternehmen nun melden, wurde die Übernahme zum gestrigen Mittwoch erfolgreich abgeschlossen und QMC Gold ist damit nun ein zu 100 [...]
    weiterlesen
    08.04.2021
    von Rohstoff-Welt.de
  • Eldorado Gold übernimmt QMX Gold Corporation
    Eldorado Gold und QMX Gold gaben gestern eine endgültige Vereinbarung bekannt, gemäß der Eldorado alle ausstehenden Aktien von QMX (die sich nicht bereits im Besitz von Eldorado befinden) für einen Gesamtbetrag von etwa 132 Millionen CAD erwerben wird. Eldorado besitzt derzeit bereits 68.125.000 Aktien von QMX bzw. etwa 17 % der ausstehenden [...]
    weiterlesen
    22.01.2021
    von Rohstoff-Welt.de
  • QMX Gold meldet Bohrergebnisse im River-Zielgebiet
    QMX Gold Corp. veröffentlichte gestern Ergebnisse im Rahmen seines andauernden Bohrprogramms am River-Zielgebiet. Dieses Gebiet befindet sich westlich der Lac-Herbin-Mine in Val d'Or, Quebec, etwa 16 Kilometer nordwestlich der Bonnefond-Lagerstätte. Die Werte gehören zu den ersten Bohrergebnissen, die im Rahmen des Programms erhalten wurden. Das [...]
    weiterlesen
    23.10.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • QMX Gold Corp. erweitert Bonnefond-Lagerstätte; 1,70 g/t Gold über 78,5 m
    QMX Gold Corporation veröffentlichte gestern neue Ergebnisse der weiterhin andauernden Explorationsbohrungen bei der Lagerstätte Bonnefond in Val dOr, Quebec. Zuletzt erhielt das Unternehmen die Probenergebnisse von 17 Bohrlöchern. Zu den besten Ergebnissen zählen: Im Bonnefond-Intrusiv: DDH 17315-20-111: 1,70 g/t Gold über 78,5 m, einschließlich [...]
    weiterlesen
    18.09.2020
    von Minenportal.de
  • QMX Gold Corp. schneidet 6,48 g/t Gold über 73,2 Meter
    QMX Gold Corporation veröffentlichte gestern neue Ergebnisse der weiterhin andauernden Explorationsbohrungen bei der Lagerstätte Bonnefond in Val dOr, Quebec. Das Bohrloch 17315-20-121 diente dazu, die Lagerstätte in der Tiefe zu testen und strukturelle und geologische Daten bereitzustellen, um das geologische Modell der Lagerstätte [...]
    weiterlesen
    19.08.2020
    von Minenportal.de

weitere Meldungen


Nachrichten, englisch zu QMX Gold Corp.


weitere engl. Meldungen


