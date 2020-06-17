Trek Mining Inc., NewCastle Gold Ltd. und Anfield Gold Corp. meldeten gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss der drei Unternehmen. Es soll ein neues Unternehmen namens Equinox Gold Corp. entstehen, welches unter dem Kürzel EQX an der TSX Venture Exchange handeln wird. Die Aktionäre von Trek Mining und NewCastle Gold werden [...]
Luna Gold Corp. und JDL Gold Corp. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach es einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen geben wird. Das entstehende Unternehmen soll den Namen Trek Mining Inc. tragen und unter dem Kürzel "TREK" an der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt werden. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird JDL sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von [...]
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2017 -- Trek Mining Inc. , NewCastle Gold Ltd. and Anfield Gold Corp. are pleased to announce that NewCastle and Anfield have been granted a final order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby the businesses will be combined with Trek Mining to [...]
Trek Mining is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive credit agreement through its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Aurizona Goldfields Corporation, with Sprott Private Resource Lending, L.P. to provide a US$85 million secured project credit facility that will be used for the development, construction and working capital [...]
Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold are pleased to announce that NewCastle and Anfield shareholders have approved the plan of arrangement whereby the two businesses will be acquired by Trek Mining to create Equinox Gold Corp., a new multi-asset mining company. Anfield Gold logo The Transaction was approved by 93.3% of the votes cast by [...]
Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold are pleased to announce an update on the proposed transaction to combine their businesses to create Equinox Gold, as previously announced on October 25, 2017. Led by Ross Beaty as Chairman, Equinox Gold will be a well-financed gold mining company with a near-term strategy to become a multi-asset [...]
Trek Mining is pleased to announce that it has received the final key permit required to construct its 100%-owned Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil. The License to Install permit, issued by the Maranhão State Environmental Agency , allows the Company to complete the construction activities required to commence production at the mine, with the [...]