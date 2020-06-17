Menü
Trek Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2017
Fusion
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2017 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Trek Mining Inc. fand aufgrund einer Fusion mit Equinox Gold Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Nachrichten, deutsch zu Trek Mining Inc.

  • Zusammenschluss von Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold und Anfield Gold zu einem Unternehmen!
    Trek Mining Inc., NewCastle Gold Ltd. und Anfield Gold Corp. meldeten gestern eine bindende Vereinbarung für einen Zusammenschluss der drei Unternehmen. Es soll ein neues Unternehmen namens Equinox Gold Corp. entstehen, welches unter dem Kürzel EQX an der TSX Venture Exchange handeln wird. Die Aktionäre von Trek Mining und NewCastle Gold werden [...]
    26.10.2017
    von Minenportal.de
  • Luna Gold und JDL Gold fusionieren!
    Luna Gold Corp. und JDL Gold Corp. meldeten gestern eine Vereinbarung, wonach es einen Zusammenschluss der beiden Unternehmen geben wird. Das entstehende Unternehmen soll den Namen Trek Mining Inc. tragen und unter dem Kürzel "TREK" an der TSX Venture Exchange gehandelt werden. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird JDL sämtliche ausstehenden Aktien von [...]
    02.02.2017
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu Trek Mining Inc.


