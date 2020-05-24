Explorex Resources Inc.

Explorex gibt erfreut bekannt, dass sein zuvor angekündigter Plan einer Fusionsvereinbarung von den Aktionären des Unternehmens genehmigt wurde. Die Vereinbarung, die auch den Spin-out bestimmter Unternehmens-Assets von Explorex an Origen Resources Inc. beinhaltet, wurde von den Aktionären von Explorex bei einer ordentlichen und außerordentlichen [...]
Explorex gibt bekannt, dass es den Abtretungs- und Übertragungsvertrag mit New Tech Minerals abgeschlossen und das Recht auf eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Kobalt-Eisenoxid-Kupfer-Gold--Projekt in Pershing County erworben hat. Gemäß Übertragungsvertrag wird Explorex dem Unternehmen 10.000 US-Dollar bezahlen und bei Unterzeichnung 200.000 Aktien [...]
Explorex freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass vor kurzem ein Due-Diligence-Standortbesuch im Kobalt-Eisenoxid-Kupfer-Gold- Projekt Buena Vista Hills im Pershing County, Nevada, durchgeführt wurde. Durch die Überprüfung des Konzessionsgebiets konnte der Geologe des Unternehmens die potenzielle Größe und Bedeutung des Projekts beurteilen. Buena Vista [...]
Explorex freut sich, über die aktuellen Explorationspläne des Unternehmens im Kobalt-Eisenoxid-Kupfer-Gold--Projekt Buena Vista Hills in Pershing County sowie über Neuigkeiten aus dem Unternehmen zu berichten. Das Potenzial der oberflächennahen Oxidationszone wurde in einem Bohrloch ersichtlich, das im Rahmen einer RC-Bohrung vom Konzessionsinhaber [...]
Explorex freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen mit der Firma New Tech Minerals eine Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet hat, um sich im Rahmen eines Optionsabkommens 100% der Anteile am Kobalt-Eisenoxid-Kupfer-Gold--Projekt Buena Vista Hills im Pershing County zu sichern. Buena Vista bietet eine einzigartige Gelegenheit und ideale [...]
Raffles Financial Group Limited Raffles is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raffles Financial Pte. Ltd. was appointed as Investment Advisor for Red Oak Multi-Asset Elite Strategy, which seeks to consistently generate positive returns by investing in bonds, equities, forex and financial instruments on companies that are going [...]
Raffles Financial Groupis pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Raffles Financial Pte. Ltd. is working with Bank of Montreal Private Bank Asia to identify clients who require advice and management of their family trusts, custodian and private banking accounts. Raffles has received congratulations from BMO PBA on its public listing [...]
Raffles Financial Group Limited is pleased to announce that its previously announced plan of arrangement has closed. The Arrangement, which spun out certain assets of Explorex to Origen Resources Inc., along with the transfer of $500,000 in cash, has closed. Explorex shareholders received one share of Origen for every two shares they held in [...]
Explorex Resources is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered financing consisting of to 2,272,900 common shares of the Company priced at $0.22 per Common Share as previously announced on February 3, and March 11, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,038. One "related party" to the Company participated, subscribing for 91,000 [...]
Explorex Resources is pleased to announce that its previously announced plan of arrangement has been approved by the Company's shareholders. The Arrangement, which involves spinning out of certain assets of Explorex to Origen Resources, was approved by shareholders of Explorex at an annual general and special meeting of the Explorex Shareholders [...]