Gründe können sein:
- die Aktie ist in Dtl. noch nicht gelistet
- der Handel wurde vorübergehend ausgesetzt
- der Börsenplatz wird von unserem Kursprovider nicht angeboten
|TSX Venture
|BDGC.V
|OTC
|PRZFF
Nachrichten zu Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd.
-
28.02.
Prize Mining: Gewichteter Durchschnittgehalt von 2,21% Kupfer über 8,9m auf Manto Negro
-
28.11.
Prize Mining erhält Genehmigung für Bohrprogramm auf Toughnut und beginnt mit Bohrungen
-
23.11.
Prize Mining Corp. schließt Abkommen zur Akquisition des Kupferprojekts Manto Negro
-
16.11.
Prize Mining Corp. schließt 18 Bohrungen umfassendes Bohrprogramm auf Daylight ab
-
24.10.
Prize Mining Corp. beginnt Bohr- und Schürfgrabenprogramme auf Daylight
-
17.10.
Prize Mining Corp. erhält Genehmigungen für Schürfgräben und Bohrungen auf Daylight
Nachrichten, englisch zu Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd.
-
17.05.
Boundary Gold Begins Investigation into Lowell Schmidt, Known Nominee for Past Director and BCSC Investigation Subject David Schmidt
-
11.02.
Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. Will Be Putting in a Formal Request to Regulatory Bodies IIROC and BCSC to Look into David Schmidts Trading
-
24.01.
Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. Expects to Sue Former Director David Schmidt for Incompetence, Negligence, and Breach of Fiduciary Duties
-
18.09.
Prize Mining Announces the Resignation of Michael McPhie as CEO, President and Director and Appointment of Gary Claytens as Interim CEO, President and Director
-
03.09.
Prize Mining Announces High Grade Copper and Silver Results from Phase 2 Surface Exploration Program at Manto Negro Copper-Silver Project
-
27.08.
Prize Mining Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting Including Name Change and Continuation into British Columbia