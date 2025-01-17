Arch und CONSOL haben bekannt gegeben, dass die Aktionäre beider Unternehmen allen Vorschlägen im Zusammenhang mit der bevorstehenden Fusion von CONSOL und Arch zugestimmt haben. Arch und CONSOL werden die endgültigen, bestätigten Abstimmungsergebnisse ihrer jeweiligen außerordentlichen Hauptversammlungen auf Formular 8-K bei der U.S. Securities [...]
Arch Resources Inc. und CONSOL Energy Inc. gaben heute bekannt, dass sie eine endgültige Vereinbarung über den Zusammenschluss zur Gründung von Core Natural Resources, einem führenden nordamerikanischen Rohstoffunternehmen mit Fokus auf globale Märkte, unterzeichnet haben. Core Natural Resources soll ein führender Produzent und Exporteur von [...]
Consol Energy Inc. meldete gestern den Abschluss der Ausgliederung aus der Muttergesellschaft CNX Resources Corp. (früher Consol Energy Inc.). Im Rahmen der Transaktion hatten die Aktionäre von CNX Resources je eine Stammaktie der neuen Tochtergesellschaft für acht Stammaktien von CNX Resources erhalten.
Core Natural Resources announced the successful completion of the merger of equals between CONSOL Energy and Arch Resources to form Core, effective Jan 14, 2025. The proposals required to consummate the merger received the support of more than 99% of the companies' respective stockholders present and entitled to vote at the stockholder meetings [...]
Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy announced that both companies' stockholders voted to approve all proposals in relation to the pending combination of CONSOL and Arch. Arch and CONSOL will both file the final certified voting results for their respective special meetings on a Form 8-K with the U.S. SEC. Approval by both companies' stockholders is [...]
CONSOL Energy reported financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights Include: GAAP net income of $95.6 million and GAAP dilutive earnings per share of $3.22; Quarterly adjusted EBITDA1 of $179.2 million; Net cash provided by operating activities of $161.3 million; Quarterly free cash flow1 of [...]
CONSOL Energy will issue its third quarter earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024. The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the management team at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible on the 'Investor Relations' page of its website. An archive of the webcast will be [...]
Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in relation to the pending combination of CONSOL and Arch expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 11, 2024. The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act is one of the conditions to the [...]