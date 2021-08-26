AuStar Gold Ltd. und White Rock Mineral Ltd. berichteten heute, dass die Aktien- und Option-Transaktionen für die Fusion von AuStar Gold und White Rock realisiert wurden. Dabei wurden alle AuStar-Aktien an White Rock übertragen und alle AuStar-Optionen gecancelt. AuStar-Aktionäre haben 0,78 neue Aktien von White Rock für jede AuStar-Aktie erhalten [...]
AuStar Gold Ltd. und White Rock Minerals Ltd. teilten diese Woche mit, dass sie einen verbindlichen Vertrag zur Durchführung eines Zusammenschlusses abgeschlossen haben. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird White Rock 100 % des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von AuStar im Rahmen eines Scheme of Arrangement zwischen AuStar Gold und seinen Aktionären erwerben. Den [...]
AuStar Gold Ltd. and White Rock Minerals Ltd. are pleased to announce that the share scheme of arrangement and option scheme of arrangement for the merger of AuStar Gold and White Rock have today been implemented. Consideration for the Schemes All AuStar Gold shares have today been transferred to White Rock and all AuStar Gold listed options have [...]
AuStar Gold Ltd. and White Rock Minerals Ltd. are pleased to announce that AuStar Gold has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission a copy of the orders of the Federal Court of Australia approving the share scheme of arrangement and option scheme of arrangement for the merger of AuStar Gold and White Rock. As a result [...]
AuStar Gold Ltd. and White Rock Minerals Ltd. are pleased to announce that the Federal Court of Australia has today made orders approving the share scheme of arrangement and option scheme of arrangement for the proposed merger of AuStar Gold and White Rock. Lodgement of Court Orders and Suspension of Trading It is expected that AuStar Gold will [...]
White Rock Minerals wishes to advise that a podcast of an Interview with its Managing Director & CEO, Matthew Gill is available. In this interview, Matt discusses the Red Mountain Exploration Activities in Alaska as described in the Company's ASX Update Release dated 27 July 2021 and White Rock operations more generally. The podcast can be viewed [...]
AuStar Gold Ltd. and White Rock Minerals Ltd. are pleased to provide the following update on the proposed merger of AuStar Gold and White Rock by way of a share scheme of arrangement and option scheme of arrangement pursuant to the Revised Merger Implementation Deed lodged with ASX on 30 April 2021 . First Court Hearing The Federal Court of [...]