AuStar Gold Ltd.

AuStar Gold Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
August 2021
Übernahme
White Rock Minerals Ltd.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit August 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von AuStar Gold Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch White Rock Minerals Ltd. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

Nachrichten, deutsch zu AuStar Gold Ltd.

  • White Rock Minerals: Aktien-Transaktion für Fusion realisiert
    AuStar Gold Ltd. und White Rock Mineral Ltd. berichteten heute, dass die Aktien- und Option-Transaktionen für die Fusion von AuStar Gold und White Rock realisiert wurden. Dabei wurden alle AuStar-Aktien an White Rock übertragen und alle AuStar-Optionen gecancelt. AuStar-Aktionäre haben 0,78 neue Aktien von White Rock für jede AuStar-Aktie erhalten [...]
    weiterlesen
    24.08.2021
    von Minenportal.de
  • White Rock Minerals Ltd. kauft AuStar Gold Ltd.
    AuStar Gold Ltd. und White Rock Minerals Ltd. teilten diese Woche mit, dass sie einen verbindlichen Vertrag zur Durchführung eines Zusammenschlusses abgeschlossen haben. Gemäß Vereinbarung wird White Rock 100 % des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals von AuStar im Rahmen eines Scheme of Arrangement zwischen AuStar Gold und seinen Aktionären erwerben. Den [...]
    weiterlesen
    04.02.2021
    von Minenportal.de

Nachrichten, englisch zu AuStar Gold Ltd.


