Lithium Chile Inc. plant die Ausgliederung der unternehmenseigenen chilenischen Kupfer-, Gold- und Silberliegenschaften in einer neu gegründeten Tochtergesellschaft namens Kairos Metals Corp. Die Aktionäre des Unternehmens werden an diesem Freitag, den 27. April, über den Spin-out der Projekte in einem eigenständigen, börsennotierten Unternehmen [...]
Tailwind Capital Corp. and Kairos Metals Corp. are pleased to announce that on December 16, 2020 they closed their previously announced transaction pursuant to which Tailwind and Kairos have amalgamated to form San Lorenzo Gold Corp. which completes Tailwind's qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Tailwind is in the [...]
Tailwind Capital Corp. and Kairos Metals Corp. are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement dated August 10, 2020 pursuant to which Tailwind will amalgamate with Kairos to complete Tailwinds qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Upon completion of the Amalgamation, it is intended that the [...]
Tailwind Capital is pleased to announce details concerning a proposed qualifying transaction involving a business combination with Kairos Metals Corp. Kairos is a reporting issuer incorporated in January 2018 under the laws of the Province of Alberta and currently has 25,266,704 common shares outstanding and no dilutive securities such as options [...]
Lithium Chile is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of the "spin out" of its Copper/Gold/Silver property portfolio into a new, publicly traded, company to be listed on the TSX-V. Highlights Shareholder Meeting: Lithium Chile has called a special meeting of its shareholders to be held on April 12, 2018 wherein shareholders of record [...]
Lithium Chile is pleased to provide an update on the proposed spin out of its Chilean copper gold assets and the arranging of a $4,000,000 private placement. The Corporation anticipates using existing working capital to complete the previously announced "spin-out" of its Chilean Copper/Gold/Silver property portfolio into a stand-alone, publicly [...]