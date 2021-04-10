Primary Energy freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen seine erste Due-Diligence-Prüfung von NNZ Consulting Corp. abgeschlossen hat. Nach der Prüfung hat das Board of Directors beschlossen, mit der Übernahme von NNZ fortzufahren, und hat mit NNZ eine umfassende Absichtserklärung datiert mit 8.7.2019 hinsichtlich der Umsetzung der [...]
Primary Energy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement, dated November 4, 2019, with NNZ Consulting Corp. and each of its shareholders. The Purchase Agreement replaces the previously announced letter of intent entered into between the Company and NNZ. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase [...]
Primary Energy Metals Inc. has completed its previously announced offering of subscription receipts being conducted in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of NNZ Consulting Corp. NNZ is a privately-held company which, through its subsidiary Ihuana SAS, is licensed to cultivate non-psychoactive cannabis in Colombia for seed [...]
Primary Energy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce that its board of directors has initiated a review of potential strategic acquisition opportunities for the Company. The board intends to focus this review on transactions in the cannabis sector, with particular attention to the cultivation and production of cannabis outside of North America. To [...]
Primary Energy Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement representing 15,160,330 units at a price of $0.075 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,137,024.95. Each "Unit" consists of one common share and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant is exercisable at a price $0.15 for a [...]
Primary Energy Metals Inc. the Company is pleased to announce that Joel Shacker has been appointed as CEO and President replacing Patrick Morris who will remain as a director of the company. In related news the company has appointed Szascha Lim as Chief Financial Officer of the Company following the resignation of Geoff Balderson. Mr. Shacker has [...]