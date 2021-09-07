Roca Mines Inc.

Discovery Ventures and Roca Mines are pleased to announce that Discovery has completed a private placement of 6,024,250 units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $903,637.50. Each Unit consists of one share of common stock of Discovery and one-half of one non-transferrable warrant, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase [...]
Discovery Ventures and Roca Mines are pleased to jointly announce they have entered into a binding letter agreement dated November 4, 2013 with each other and FortyTwo Metals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roca, whereby Roca granted an exclusive option to Discovery to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of FortyTwo. FortyTwo [...]
Roca Mines announces that it has received notice from the TSX Venture Exchange confirming that the Exchange will delist the Company's securities effective November 5, 2013 as a result of the Company's failure to pay its annual sustaining fee as required by Exchange policy. Roca's management continues to work with its various advisors and is [...]
Roca announces that it has been active in seeking potential investment to the Company through several financing opportunities while concurrently managing its assets in the face of difficult market conditions. Global uncertainty and a general weakening of support in the resource sector and in particular molybdenum investments have brought the [...]
Roca has released its financial results for the year ended August 31, 2011. All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The information in this news release and the selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements, and management discussion and analysis, for [...]