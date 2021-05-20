Troilus Gold Corp. und UrbanGold Minerals Inc. gaben gestern bekannt, dass die Unternehmen eine bindende Vereinbarung getroffen haben, gemäß derer Troilus zugestimmt hat, alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Stammaktien von UrbanGold zu erwerben, die das Unternehmen noch nicht besitzt. Troilus besitzt derzeit 6.156.291 UrbanGold-Aktien, was ungefähr [...]
Troilus Gold Corp. and UrbanGold Minerals Inc. are pleased to announce that Troilus has completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UrbanGold that it does not currently own by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Pursuant to the Amalgamation [...]
UrbanGold Minerals Inc. and Troilus Gold Corp. are pleased to announce that UrbanGold's shareholders voted, at the special meeting of UrbanGold's shareholders held earlier today , to approve the proposed acquisition by Troilus of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UrbanGold that it does not currently own by way of a three-cornered [...]
UrbanGold Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce, the return of Mathieu Stephens to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer , effective immediately. Earlier this year, Mr. Stephens' duties were temporarily reduced and Mr. Jens Hansen agreed to undertake this function during an interim period . Mr. Hansen will continue to serve on the [...]
Troilus Gold Corp. and UrbanGold Minerals Inc. are pleased to announce that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement , pursuant to which Troilus has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UrbanGold that it does not currently own. Troilus currently owns 6,156,291 UrbanGold Shares, or approximately 9.7% of [...]
UrbanGold Minerals Inc. is pleased to report the remaining assay results from its 10-hole drill program totalling 2,456 metres on its 100% owned 26,585-hectare Pallador Property in the Regnault area of the Troilus-Frotet region. The maiden drill program, executed in two phases, intersected gold in four holes, including visible gold within a quartz [...]