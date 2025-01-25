Eros, MAS Gold und Rockridge teilen mit, dass die Unternehmen im Anschluss an ihre Pressemitteilung vom 1. Oktober 2024 ihre dreiteilige Übernahmetransaktion gemäß dem Unternehmenszusammenschlussabkommen vom 30. September 2024 abgeschlossen haben, wobei Eros alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Rockridge und MAS Gold, die sich nicht [...]
Eros Resources Corp., MAS Gold Corp. und Rockridge Resources Ltd. geben bekannt, dass sie eine Übernahmevereinbarung abgeschlossen haben, um die Unternehmen in einer dreiteiligen Übernahmetransaktion zusammenzuführen. Gemäß der Transaktion wird Eros alle ausgegebenen und ausstehenden Aktien von Rockridge und MAS Gold, die sich nicht bereits in [...]
Rockridge gibt bekannt, dass auf Goldprojekt Raney südwestlich von Timmins ein 2.965 Bohrmeter umfassendes Diamantbohrprogramm abgeschlossen wurde. Insgesamt wurden 11 Bohrlöcher niedergebracht, um die Goldzone Raney entlang des Einfallwinkels und des Streichens zu überprüfen. Das Unternehmen hat die Analyseergebnisse aus 9 der 11 Bohrlöcher [...]
Rockridge freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen in seinem hochgradigen Goldprojekt Raney südwestlich von Timmins ein Bohrprogramm über mindestens 3.000 Bohrmeter eingeleitet hat. Das Bohrprogramm umfasst rund 11 Bohrlöcher, die zwischen 200 m und 350 m tief gebohrt werden, um die Ausdehnung der während des vorhergehenden Bohrprogramms [...]
8. September 2020, Vancouver, British Columbia - Rockridge Resources Ltd. freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass derzeit das Bohrgerät und andere Gerätschaften für das vollständig finanzierte und genehmigte mindestens 3.000 Meter umfassende Bohrprogramm von Rockridge Resources im Goldprojekt Raney im Bezirk Timmins montiert werden. Missinaibi Drilling [...]
Eros Resources, MAS Gold and Rockridge Resources are pleased to announce that, further to their news release dated October 1, 2024, the companies have completed their three-way merger transaction pursuant to the business combination agreement dated September 30, 2024, whereby Eros acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of both Rockridge [...]
Eros Resources, MAS Gold and Rockridge Resources are pleased to announce that MAS Gold and Rockridge have obtained final orders of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced proposed statutory plans of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Eros will acquire all of the issued [...]
Rockridge Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that Rockridge has obtained final orders of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced proposed statutory plans of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Eros will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MAS [...]
Rockridge Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders , held on January 6th, 2025. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the [...]
Rockridge Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has filed and has commenced the delivery of the joint management information circular of the Company, Eros Resources Corp. and MAS Gold Corp. dated November 26, 2024 and related materials for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company to approve, among other things [...]