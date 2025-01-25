Menü
Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
Januar 2025
Übernahme
Eros Resources Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Januar 2025 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Rockridge Resources Ltd. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Eros Resources Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

