Omni Commerce Corp. announces that, further to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020, it has entered into a mineral property purchase and sale agreement dated May 29, 2020 with CBLT Inc. Omni has agreed to acquire CBLT's right, title and interest in and to its 56% joint venture interest in the Northshore Gold Property, located in the [...]
Omni Commerce announces that further to its news releases dated April 17, 2020 and April 27, 2020, it has completed an amalgamation transaction between 1230165 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and 1204970 B.C. Ltd., a private British Columbia corporation which is a creditor of Dreamfields Brands Inc. The Amalgamation was [...]
Omni Commerce announces that it has entered into a letter of intent dated April 24, 2020 with CBLT Inc. Omni has agreed to acquire CBLT's right, title and interest in and to its 56% joint venture interest in the Northshore Gold Property, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, 115 km west of Hemlo and 200 km east of Thunder Bay, on the [...]
Omni Commerce Corp. announces that it has entered into an amalgamation agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Omni and 1204970 B.C. Ltd, a private British Columbia corporation which is a creditor to Dreamfields Brands, Inc., whereby 4970 will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Omni by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation". Upon completion of [...]
Omni Commerce announces the appointment of Alex McAulay to the board of directors of the Company, effective immediately. "We are pleased to welcome Mr. McAulay to Omni's board of directors," stated Peter M. Clausi, Omni's interim CEO, "Mr. McAulay has extensive experience in conducting due diligence and advising boards of directors with respect to [...]