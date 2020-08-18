Menü
Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juni 2020 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von 79 North Limited fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch 79North Inc. statt.

  • 12 Exploration Inc. beendet Übernahme von 79North Ltd.
    12 Exploration Inc. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es die Übernahme von 79North Ltd. beendet hat. Die Aktien des kombinierten Unternehmens sollen unter dem Symbol TWLV ab 16. Juni 2020 wieder an der Canadian Securities Exchange gehandelt werden. Im Rahmen der Transaktion fusionierte 79North mit einer Tochtergesellschaft von 12Ex, wobei alle [...]
    15.06.2020
