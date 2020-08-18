79 North Limited

12 Exploration Inc. gab kürzlich bekannt, dass es die Übernahme von 79North Ltd. beendet hat. Die Aktien des kombinierten Unternehmens sollen unter dem Symbol TWLV ab 16. Juni 2020 wieder an der Canadian Securities Exchange gehandelt werden. Im Rahmen der Transaktion fusionierte 79North mit einer Tochtergesellschaft von 12Ex, wobei alle [...]
12 Exploration doing business as 79North is pleased to announce that common shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “TWLV” tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. 79North is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and [...]
12 Exploration is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced business combination where it acquired 79North Ltd. The common shares of 12Ex are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “TWLV” on June 16, 2020. 12Ex is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a [...]
12 Exploration and 79North Ltd. announce that they have completed their previously announced non-brokered private placements, resulting in the sale of an aggregate of 30,481,655 subscription receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$4,572,250 million. Pursuant to the Offerings, 12Ex issued an aggregate of 3,979,999 Subscription [...]
12 Exploration and 79North Ltd. announce that, as a result of high demand, they have increased the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts of each of 79North and 12Ex to raise targeted aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$4,000,000. Other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those [...]
12 Exploration announces that it has signed a binding letter agreement with 79North Ltd. which outlines the general terms and conditions pursuant to which 12Ex shall acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 79North. The Letter Agreement was negotiated at arm’s length and is effective as of April 29, 2020. 79North is a Toronto-based [...]