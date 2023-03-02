Menü
Aquila Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
Dezember 2021
Übernahme
Gold Resource Corp.


Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Dezember 2021 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Aquila Resources Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme durch Gold Resource Corp. statt.

Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.

