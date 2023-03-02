Gold Resource Corp. gab am Freitag bekannt, dass die zuvor angekündigte Übernahme von Aquila Resources Inc. abgeschlossen wurde. Im Rahmen der Transaktion hat Gold Resource alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Aquila erworben. Die Aktionäre von Aquila erhalten 0,0399 einer Gold-Resource-Aktie für jede Aquila-Aktie. Der Preis je Aktie [...]
Gold Resource Corp. gab kürzlich an, dass es eine bindende Vereinbarung mit Aquila Resources Inc. geschlossen hat, in deren Rahmen Gold Resource alle ausstehenden und ausgegebenen Aktien von Aquila erwerben wird. Im Rahmen der Transaktion wird Gold Resource 0,0399 einer Gold-Resource-Aktie für jede Aquila-Aktie ausgegeben. Der Preis je Aktie [...]
Aquila Resources Inc. meldete gestern Ergebnisse des aktuell stattfindenden Bohrprogramms bei dem Projekt Back Forty auf der Oberen Halbinsel des US-Bundesstaats Michigan. Die Bohrungen sollen zu einer Erhöhung der Ressource der Black-Forty-Lagerstätte beitragen. Zu den besten neuen Probenergebnissen gehören: 0,85 g/t Gold, 17,41 g/t Silber, 0,18 [...]
Aquila meldete gestern die finalen Bohrergebnisse des kürzlich abgeschlossenen Explorationsprogramms bei dem Projekt Back Forty. Bei der gold- und zinkreichen Liegenschaft wurden im Rahmen der Exploration im Jahr 2016 10 Bohrungen über 1.786 Meter vorgenommen. Das Programm konzentrierte sich auf die Suche nach potenziellen Erweiterungen der [...]
Aquila Resources teilte gestern mit, dass das Unternehmen die Durchführung einer Privatplatzierung ohne Brokerbeteiligung plant, im Zuge derer ein Bruttoerlös von bis zu 1 Mio. CAD entstehen soll. Das Unternehmen sieht vor, eine entsprechende Anzahl an Einheiten zu einem Preis von je 0,13 CAD je Aktie auszugeben. Jede dieser Einheiten soll dabei [...]
Aquila Resources is pleased to announce that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted a final order approving its previously-announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Gold Resource Corporation will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or [...]
Aquila Resources is pleased to announce that at the Company's special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, an overwhelming majority of Aquila shareholders voted in favour of the special resolution approving the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which Gold Resource Corporation will acquire all of the issued and outstanding [...]
Aquila Resources announces the filing of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Guy Le Bel, President & CEO of Aquila, commented, "This past quarter has been transformational for Aquila. Since announcing the proposed acquisition of the Company by Gold Resource in Sept, our team has been working closely with our [...]
Aquila Resources announces that leading independent international corporate governance analysis and proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that Aquila shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution in advance of the upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Nov 17, 2021. The Meeting is being held in [...]
Aquila Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Gold Resource providing for the acquisition by GORO of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act. As announced by Aquila on September 7, 2021, pursuant to the [...]