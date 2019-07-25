Das Bergbauunternehmen ist seit Juli 2016 nicht mehr an einer Börse gelistet. Das Delisting von Ditem Explorations Inc. fand aufgrund einer Übernahme, einer Fusion oder eines Konkurses statt. Ein weiterer Grund kann die Änderung des Geschäftstätigkeitsfeldes sein, bei der zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine Bergbauaktivitäten mehr stattfinden.
Ältere Artikel von und über die Gesellschaft befinden sich im Archiv.
Ditem Explorations is pleased to announce that it has, subject to regulatory approval, signed a purchase agreement for a 100% interest in a block of claims in the Detour Gold Trend in Quebec. The property, situated near the Ontario/Quebec border to the east of the Detour Lake Mine, is composed of 261 mining claims situated in the core region of the [...]
Ditem Explorations is pleased to announce that work has begun on the 2013 Bruell Property exploration program. As of last week the property, wholly owned by Ditem, was the object of reconnaissance work. Additional surface and sampling work is to be completed in September and October. An initial drill program is being prepared and, subject to a [...]
Ditem Explorations Inc. is pleased to announces the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26th 2013 in Montreal. At the meeting, the shareholders: elected the Board of Directors, namely Raymond Davies, Nick Di Perno, Lo-Sun Jen, Richard-Marc Lacasse and Raymond Savoie; appointed KPMG auditors for 2013; ratified the [...]
Ditem Explorations Inc. announces the adoption by its board of directors (the "Board") of By-Law 2013-1 providing for an amendment to its By-Laws. By-Law 2013-1 requires advance notice to the Corporation in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Corporation other than pursuant to (i) a [...]
Ditem Explorations Inc. is pleased to announce that it has sold its 2% NSR on the Matoush Property. Strateco Resources has paid $ 1,000,000 to Ditem Explorations, the sole holder of the royalty. Proceeds from the sale will be used, among other things, for exploration programs on the new gold properties in Quebec. Ditem is an exploration and [...]