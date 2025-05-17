Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Die Projekte Sugar Loaf und Little Dipper wurden auf der Grundlage des erkannten geologischen Potenzials der bekannten Mineralisierungstrends optioniert. Sowohl Minas Gerais als auch Ceará haben sich zu interessanten Regionen für die Exploration von Hartgestein-Lithium entwickelt, in denen eine Reihe von Explorationsunternehmen im Früh- und [...]
Die neuen Schürfrechte umfassen historische Oberflächenproben, die 57 ppm Li ergaben und 2016 entnommen und analysiert wurden, sowie eine Probe mit 30 ppm Li aus dem Jahr 1997.1 Die historischen Proben wurden westlich des Projekts Cancet von Winsome Resources und des Lithiumprojekts Corvette von PMET, nördlich des Taiga Highways, vorgefunden. Es [...]
Das Unternehmen hat die Untersuchungsergebnisse für alle Bohrlöcher des Herbstbohrprogramms erhalten, einschließlich der Bohrlöcher RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03 und RS-22-04, die alle erhöhte Werte graphitischen Kohlenstoffs und Zinkwerte aufwiesen, wobei die Mineralisierung und der Gehalt mit den Bohrergebnissen anderer Graphit-Entdeckungen [...]
Für das Unternehmen ergab sich die Möglichkeit, die während der Herbstbohrungen im Graphitprojekt Rockstone verwendete Bohrausrüstung auch hier wieder einzusetzen und so einerseits Kosten einzusparen und andererseits den Wirkungsgrad zu steigern. Das Winterbohrprogramm folgt auf das erste Explorationsprogramm, das Proben mit erhöhten Rubidium [...]
Infinity Stone Ventures freut sich, über den aktuellen Stand seines Herbst-Bohrprogramms im Grafitprojekt Rockstone in der Nähe von Thunder Bay zu berichten. Das Unternehmen hat das Bohrloch RS-22-04 abgeschlossen, welches 15 m nordöstlich von RS-22-03 niedergebracht wurde. Bei RS-22-04 handelt es sich um eine Stepout-Bohrung der Bohrlöcher [...]
Infinity Stone Ventures has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every two pre-consolidated common shares. As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 44,507,230 common shares. The name and symbol will not change. Please [...]
Infinity Stone Ventures announces it is consolidating all of its Class A Subordinate Voting shares and Class B Super Voting Shares on the basis of one post-consolidated Class A Share or Class B Share for every two pre-consolidated Class A Shares or Class B Shares held, as the case may be. The Class A Shares are expected to begin trading on a [...]
Infinity Stone Ventures is pleased to announce it will become available today at 10:00am EST under the ticker symbol "GEMS" on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange. Infinity Stone's free digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing is now available for all [...]
Infinity Stone Ventures is pleased to announce it has been approved to cross list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange. Trading is anticipated to become available on Upstream July 6, 2023, at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol "GEMS". The cross listing on [...]
Infinity Stone Ventures is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000. Each LIFE Unit will be composed of one Class A Subordinate Voting share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Class A Subordinate Voting [...]