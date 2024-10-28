Great Republic Mining Corp.

Lode Gold Resources is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a binding Definitive Agreement on October 21, 2024 to acquire Great Republic Mining, pursuant to which the GRM and the Company's subsidiary propose to complete a Reverse Take Over transaction pursuant to which GRM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding [...]
Great Republic Mining is pleased to announce its has entered into a non-binding Letter of LOI to be acquire by the Lode Golds wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to which the Lode will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of GRM by way of a Reverse Take Over transaction. Lode Gold and subsidiary plans to carry out a tax-efficient [...]
Lode Gold Resources is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent on Sept 23, 2024 to acquire Great Republic Mining, pursuant to which the GRM and the Company's subsidiary propose to complete a Reverse Take Over transaction pursuant to which GRM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding [...]
Great Republic Mining has announced an amendment to the Porcher Island property agreement and anniversary issuance of shares for the property. Under original property agreement, if Great Republic were to terminate the option agreement, the Company will need to maintain and keep the property current for 12 months. In lieu of this the property [...]