Das Explorationsunternehmen hat seinen Namen zum 27. Juni von Sono Resources Inc. zu Alaska Gold Corporation geändert. Das neue Kürzel der Aktien des Unternehmens am OTC Bulletin Board lautet "AKGC". Die neue CUSIP-Nummer ist die 011706108. Die Unternehmenswebseite finden Sie ab sofort unter www.alaskagoldcorp.com.
Zum 11. März hat das Unternehmen seinen Namen von Geneva Resources Inc. zu Sono Resources Inc. geändert. Das Kürzel der Unternehmensaktien bleibt unverändert OTCBB-GVRS. Die WKN von Sono Resources lautet A0MMCN und die ISIN US3722371073.
Sono Resources announces that it has effected a name change on the OTC Bulletin Board to Alaska Gold Corp. as of open of business on June 27, 2012. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTC Bulletin Board at the opening for trading on June 27, 2012 under the stock symbol "AKGC". The Company's new CUSIP number is 011706108.
Sono Resources authorized the execution of a share purchase agreement dated June 25 with Pinette Copper, a private company organized under the laws of British Columbia. In accordance with the terms and provisions of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to sell to Pinette Copper its right, title and interest in and to 100% of the [...]
Sono Resources having completed the Share Exchange Agreement, with Alaska Metals, announces that the 2012 exploration work program, as set out in the Company's news release dated May 4, 2012, has been initiated, with Keill Engineering from Fairbanks, Alaska conducting a Mobile Metal Ion geochemical sampling program over 4 grid lines consisting of [...]
Sono Resources announces that on October 5, 2011 , November 28, 2011 , December 13, 2011 and March 9, 2012 , Sono issued news releases that contained scientific or technical information and inadvertently did not name the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific or technical disclosure in such news releases [...]
Sono Resources announces that it has completed the share exchange agreement, dated April 26, with Alaska Metals, a British Columbia company, and each of the shareholders of Alaska Metals, whereby Sono has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Alaska Metals in exchange for the issuance of 12,500,000 restricted shares of common stock [...]